Maze Agency, Blood Run & Party Killer in Scout December 2023 Solicits
Mike Barr's Maze Agency returns in Scout Comics' December 2023 solicits, as well as Blood Run #1 and Total Party Killer #1 by David Yu.
Mike W Barr's Maze Agency returns, drawn by Silvano Beltramo from Scout Comics in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as launches for Blood Run #1 by Evan K Pozios and Stefano Cardoselli, Total Party Killer #1 by David Yu as well as Superman and Batman coffee licensed from DC Comics. Which is a new one.
MAZE AGENCY #1
WRITER | MIKE W. BARR
ARTIST | SILVANO BELTRAMO
COVER A | SILVANO BELTRAMO
COVER B | ALAN DAVIS
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
THE MAZE AGENCY is back! The Eisner- and Harvey-Award nominated series by creator Mike W. Barr (writer/creator of Camelot 3000 and writer of Batman: Son of the Demon) joins forces with artist Silvano Beltramo to return to the world of everyone's favorite comic book detective team. Jennifer Mays, sophisticated New York private eye and owner of the Maze Agency and her paramour, Gabriel Webb, somewhat scruffy true-crime writer and amateur sleuth, romance, solve crimes and catch killers in fair-play detective stories that the reader is challenged to solve before they do! In their latest adventure, someone is stalking the set of a slasher movie series. Jen and Gabe have to figure out the killer's identity and true motive — before they become the killer's next victims!
BLOOD RUN #1
WRITER | EVAN K. POZIOS
ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI
COVER A | STEFANO CARDOSELLI
COVER B | ED BICKFORD
COVER C | STEFANO CARDOSELLI
FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
For fans of TWSITED METAL and DEATH RACE! Welcome to "The Boneyard," folks! It's a racetrack from hell, revving its engines with death and destruction! The most ruthless of race car drivers have come to this unholy superspeedway to test their mettle. There are no limits, and there are no rules. But with each passing lap, the sadistic violence ratchets up another level—like a child burning ants with a flamethrower! Will anyone see the checkered flag? Can anyone survive . . . the Blood Run?!
TOTAL PARTY KILLER #1
WRITER | DAVID YU
ARTIST | DAVID YU
COVER A | DAVID YU
COVER B | DAVID YU
FULL COLOR | 60 PAGES | $7.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
A mature dark fantasy with a bloody splash of comedy for fans of Quentin Tarantino movies and Dungeons & Dragons. No one told Verity, the Adventuring Intern, that her first quest would be this bloody. Perpetually surrounded by mayhem, mutilation, and murder, Verity finds little sympathy in her mentor Captain Bastion. With the looming danger of the primordial dragon Gridda on the horizon, Verity has to ask herself one simple question; how badly does she REALLY want this job
COMICS ON COFFEE
BATMAN DARK KNIGHT
ROAST 12OZ BAG
$21.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
The ultimate team-up! Scout Comics, Comics On Coffee & DC have joined forces to make your mornings more exciting
and action packed with great tasting coffee! This Dark Knight Roast is an excellent cup of coffee, that will leave your
taste buds begging for one more cup! Absolutely no bitter aftertaste, with a tiny hint of citrus and chocolate. For the true
collectors & fans out there, don't miss your chance to experience what all vigilantes are calling "A roast you'll want to
keep brewing from sun-up to KNIGHTFALL!" ©️&™️ DC
COMICS ON COFFEE
SUPERMAN METROPOLIS
MOCHA 12OZ BAG
$21.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
Scout Comics, Comics On Coffee & DC have joined forces to make your mornings more exciting and action packed with
great tasting coffee! You don't need x-ray vision to see that this coffee will make you more powerful than a
mocha-motive. This bold espresso bean has a natural chocolate taste. Sourced from the high mountains of Nicaragua;
and like all our coffee- it's Direct Trade & all natural. We add an all-natural vanilla flavored oil to make it an even greater
tasting coffee. Get ready to steep tall buildings with a single ground.
"This coffee has got us moving faster than a speeding barista." -The Daily Planet FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
AGENT OF WORLDE
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | DENIZ CAMP
ARTIST | JASON WORDIE
COVER ARTIST | FILYA BRATUKHIN
FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $22.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top
agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life
than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it
hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!
COMPLETE SET – AGENT OF WORLDE 1-4! Allocations may apply.
AMERICAN CHOP SUEY TP
WRITER | AARON WALTHER
ARTIST | ED BICKFORD
COVER ARTIST | ED BICKFORD
FULL COLOR | 152 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Having mastered the art of Origami, Tofu the Rabbit goes on a quest to learn the secrets of perfect scrapbooking from
Princess Snowpea. Along the way, he battles a troupe of Ninja Scouts in training, mentors a wrestling bear, and tries to
avoid the Evil Ferret, but when Tofu's rival, Dark Miso, kidnaps Princess Snowpea for his own nefarious purposes, Tofu
and his new friends must band together to pull off a daring and comedic rescue.
BLADE IN THE DARK #3
WRITER | MORGAN QUAID
ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS
COVER ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS
B&W | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Rook and Goblin continue their hunt for the god of masks, with the little trickster now in possession of the body of a
dead eternal. They encounter Safina, goddess of the swamps who recognizes the dead body of her former companion,
Magnus. Incensed, Safina throws the might of her will against Rook and Goblin, but before she can deal the death blow,
Masuku and Rook's sister arrive to claim victory.
CHARM CITY #4
WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE
ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN
COVER ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Confronted by her one-night-stand over the existence of magic, excommunicated witch Alyssia Singer finally spills her
deepest secrets. And, with all the cards on the table, Alyssia worries the police might have the wrong man in custody as
the serial killer targeting Baltimore's witching community. To solve the case, Alyssia's going to have to finally face her
estranged father, the powerful witch who kicked her out of the family ten years prior…
CISSY #2
WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER
ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
COVER ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Gabriel and Cissy are in the Dark Lands—a once beautiful place that has now been reduced to a hellscape ravaged by a
disease called The Lament. While Cissy starts to teach Gabriel how to navigate the horrors of the Dark Lands, he realizes
the key to their success in finding Maddy will be to reassemble his old military unit. First up is Brambles who was left
stationed in the Forest From The Trees.
CODE 45 TP
WRITER | BENJAMIN HUNTING
ARTIST | JOE NG
COVER ARTIST | JOE NG
FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
A subway driver named Vanessa discovers a terrifying world of dragons, drugs, and underground raves lurking
beneath the streets of Montreal. Transferred to the night shift, she must fight to uncover what's real, what's not, and how
it ties into a dark family secret about mental health.
How much longer can she deny what's right before her eyes? Especially as the disappearances begin to multiply and
even her own friends aren't safe from the forces stalking the tunnels. Follow Vanessa deep into the belly of the beast as
she struggles to put the pieces together in time to save both herself and those she cares about the most from the
relentless menace of Code 45.
DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN #5
WRITER | DAVID HAZAN
ARTIST | ALEX MOORE
COVER ARTIST | ALEX MOORE
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
Death Drop and the Bear face off against Mother Henny and her faceless minions in a terrifying confrontation at
Posterior Delusions. Meanwhile, Hiram finally shows his face to deal a devastating blow.
DUST #5
WRITER | BRETT REGISTER
ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ
COVER ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Keeli and the Dust Pirates plunge into the depths of the Dust in search of the secret path to the Grimm Fortress, but
what they find is a lot more than they anticipated! Down in the Echo, news of Lord Alldon's death flies through the city.
Prince Alldon takes the throne and immediately launches an offensive, silencing all dissenters by any
means necessary.
KITSUNE TP
WRITER | LUCA FRIGERIO
ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI
COVER ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI
FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Twelve years ago, Kitsunichi Shimitsu was banished by his daimyo because of his role in a conspiracy. Now that his
master is no longer alive, his homeland has descended into chaos due to the incompetence of the young daimyo
to rule.
Our hero, accompanied by his friend Karamatsuki Yamanouchi, has returned home to set things right but his efforts
unveil the most horrible of truths—the chaos enveloping his homeland has been instigated by his long-lost, son
Hirotaro Shimitzu!
Will Kitsunichi be able to redeem himself and perhaps save his son? What other disturbing truths will he discover
along his journey?
FUNG GI #2
WRITER | J.M. RINGUET
ARTIST | J.M. RINGUET
COVER A | J.M. RINGUET
COVER B | J.M. RINGUET
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
In Mykko, the world of humanoid mushrooms, a group of Outcasts tag along with the ousted Captain Barius on her
return home to save her Clan. Enemy mercenaries patrol the main road. The only path leads through an uncharted
forest. But who are their mysterious foes, and what are they really plotting?
LAST STOP
TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL
WRITER | TREY WALKER
ARTIST | HOYT SILVA
COVER ARTIST | HOYT SILVA
INDIVIDUAL | $6.99
FULL COLOR | 228 PAGES
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LAST STOP
graphic novel (issues 1-7)! Time is ticking for the World's last superhero. Disillusioned, Lincoln Adams (a.k.a.
Unstoppable) must make peace with the changing world around him-can there truly be a place for him in a world
without Supers? After learning of his terminal disease, Lincoln sees an easy way out; however, the re-emergence
of an old Arch-Nemesis, and a new shadowy masked figure, turn Lincoln's plans of an easy passing on their head.
Can Lincoln stop this new threat before the disease stops him?
LOCUST
TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL
WRITER | MASSIMO ROSI
ARTIST | ALEX NIETO
COVER ARTIST | ALEX NIETO
INDIVIDUAL | $6.99
FULL COLOR | 116 PAGES
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the
complete LOCUST graphic novel (issues 1-4)! Most of humanity has fallen victim to a horrendous plague that has
turned them into giant insects. The others, the uninfected, struggle against the locusts in a fight for their lives.
In the midst of the "Great Transformation," a fisherman named Max and his elderly mother try to escape from an
infected and decimated New York City. The locusts are only be the first of many terrible dangers.
MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE: WITCH TRIAL #4
WRITER | LOUIS SOUTHARD
ARTIST | BUTCH MAPA
COVER ARTIST | JULIANNE GRIEPP
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Secrets and lies are revealed! As the end grows nearer and nearer, the invisible hand of fate has finally come to collect
for Ortensia Thomas! The future of everything rests on her shoulders! But, more importantly, WHO—OR WHAT—IS
THE LONE SPIRIT?!
MIRACLE KINGDOM
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | DENIZ CAMP
ARTIST | JASON WORDIE
COVER ARTIST | FILYA BRATUKHIN
FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $28.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
A forensic accountant investigates a showboating televangelist with dubious healing powers, and quickly realizes that he
may be dealing with the "Michelangelo of scam artists" when his miracles appear to be astonishingly convincing.
Meanwhile, the accountant's true purpose is shrouded in a mystery of its own. Slightly absurd and playfully self-aware,
Miracle Kingdom is a tongue-in-cheek look at the clandestine systems that impact our lives and considers how these
systems can be challenged. COMPLETE SET – MIRACLE KINGDOM 1-5! Allocations may apply.
MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #2
WRITER | JAY SANDLIN
ARTIST | PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER ARTIST | PATRICK MULHOLLAND
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
After losing her tech job, Barbie works with fellow moms and dons the online persona of MOM, a masked super-hacker
disabling key Internet services until a list of honey-do's are met. Her daughter Penny struggles with trauma from her
assault while doxxing her abuser online.
OMEGA GANG #6
WRITER | MATTEO RIVOSECCHI
ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI
COVER ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
Gab goes to London with murderous intent, wanting to blow up the Parliament. Luna will have to find the
courage to take action and confront her friend. Ama goes back to visit her family for one last time.
QUARRY TP
WRITER | MIKE SALISBURY
ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA
COVER ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA
FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
After a recent family tragedy, a boy sets out to purchase a Christmas tree with the help of his big brother's
ex-girlfriend, Katie. Trying to ease his father's mourning and hold what's left of his family together, Katie and
the boy search for a Christmas tree in their small town. Together, they try to reclaim a bit of Christmas and help
each other deal with the aftermath of death. The Quarry is a coming-of-age story about young love and loss, set
against the harsh winter wonderland of Northern Michigan.
QUICKSAND
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK
ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE
COVER ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE
FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $28.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
After a mysterious hole opens in the Egyptian desert, horrific creatures climb out and wreak havoc on
a nearby city. They retreat as quickly as they arrived, leaving the planet in shock by this unfathomable
event. A team of elite specialists from around the globe called "Canary One" are sent after the monsters
to discover more about them. But when the crew never returns, the world must prepare for the possibility
of another wave of attacks COMPLETE SET – QUICKSAND 1-5! Allocations may apply.
RAD WRAITH #3
WRITER | TRISTAN GALLAGHER
ARTIST | CHRISTIAN DIBARI
COVER A | CHRISTIAN DIBARI
COVER B | CORIN HOWELL
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
The Wraith has cut through Mongo's entire gang, but when Mongo learns the secret of the Wraith, will it be
Gram's family that pays the ultimate price?
REDSHIFT
TP VOL 1
WRITER | HS TAK
ARTIST | BRENT DAVID MCKEE
COVER ARTIST | BRENT DAVID MCKEE
FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
A decade ago, explorer Isabella Faye Drake was chosen to take the illustrious and all-important Voyage to hunt
down a new Earth. Like the other Voyagers before her, she never returned, leaving behind two sons Hellener and
Sebastian, and their father Roderick. When the Ministry of Exploration chooses Hellener for the same deep space
mission, his brother Sebastian is left behind to try and contain a depleted Mars that stands on the brink of a civil
war. While Hellener chases the fleeting dream of a new home, Sebastian struggles to ensure his brother will have a
home left to return to.
SHEPHERD #1
SCOUT LEGACY EDITION
WRITER | ANDREA L. MOLINARI, ROBERTO X. MOLINARI
ARTIST | RYAN SHOWERS
COVER ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! After
Professor Lawrence Miller's teenage son Val's tragic death, he cannot shake the sense that his son's
soul is lost and wandering between heaven and earth. Grief-stricken, Lawrence has become convinced
he can rescue his son, but at what cost? What lengths will Lawrence go to in this supernatural thriller?
SIDEQUEST #5
WRITER | GRANT STOYE
ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT, TANYA ROBERTS
COVER ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT & BRENDA SNELL
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
D'arik's choices as a husband, a father, and a friend come to a culmination. Can Tareen and crew stave off
Barca's final push? Will the hirsute boogeyman achieve his malicious goals? In the battle of obligation and
escapism, which comes out on top? BACKUP STORY: Lil' Uhok must decide between his parents' expectations
and his heart's desires.
STABBITY BUNNY #1
SCOUT LEGACY EDITION
WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA
ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX
COVER ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023
FOC DATE | 11/12/2023
Seven-year-old Grace, still clutching her adorable plush bunny, is kidnapped by supernatural forces that
have been hunting her family for generations. She awakens in a shack on the outskirts of town, and for
the first time in her life, the little girl can't sense her mother's presence. Her captor knows the family's
secrets, and that link has been severed. When her escape attempt fails, it seems there will be deadly
consequences, but an unlikely protector intervenes. It's a big mistake to kidnap a child with a plush toy
named Stabbity Bunny!
TALES OF VULCANIA
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | MARCO DAERON VENTURA PALMQUIST
ARTIST | MATTEO LEONI
COVER ARTIST | MATTEO LEONI
FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $22.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/66/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Based on the role-playing game Vulcania by Geargames. The shadow of a war has changed the world of Vulcania
forever. Ours is the story of a young swordswoman named Sydna. She is consumed with rage and has sworn to
avenge her family and her people on those who dropped the bomb on her nation. As a result of her quest, she
herself is nowhunted and on the run, pursued by a group of vicious bounty hunters and dangerous mutants. This
is Tales of Vulcania, the beginning of an epic "magmapunk" adventure!
COMPLETE SET – TALES OF VULCANIA 1-4! Allocations may apply.
THE MALL #1
SCOUT LEGACY EDITION
WRITER | JAMES HAICK III, DON HANDFIELD
ARTIST | RAFAEL LOUREIRO
COVER ARTIST | RAFAEL LOUREIRO
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! The Mall is
set in everyone's favorite decade, the 1980's. This coming of age crime story takes place in a small
Florida town at the height of the popularity of indoor malls. When the head of the Cardini Mob Family
mysteriously dies, his three illegitimate children each inherit a store in the mall. While the stores front as
legal businesses, the real money is in the illegal businesses. The kids are thrust into a world of crime, all
the while just trying to survive normal high school life. It's like a John Hughes Godfather movie.
THIRTEEN ORIGINS: THE WAKE #1
WRITER | JASMINNE MÉNDEZ, LUPE MÉNDEZ
ARTIST | REYNA PELCASTRE
COVER A | CHARLENE BOWLES
COVER B | REYNA PELCASTRE
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of
Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers.The day
Baytown, Texas track star Olivia Estela turns eighteen, one of her brothers is almost hit by a car—until Olivia runs
impossibly fast and pulls him to safety. Swearing her siblings to secrecy, she lets them help her explore her new
abilities as she dreams of the independence that being a chispa might finally give her. But when a potential
tragedy suddenly looms at the edge of town, Olivia will discover that family and community are worth risking one's
freedom to protect.
TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #6
WRITER | SAM MOORE
ARTIST | SAM MOORE
COVER ARTIST | SAM MOORE
FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023
FOC DATE | 11/19/2023
Harry and Steve explore the winding alleyways of Canyon City, looking for the Zeebonite temple that's key to
getting Harry home.
As they investigate, the various factions of our story converge. Who will win the fight for the exotic alien creature
named Harry Blandford? Will it be the mighty Flendleheim Industries or the mysteriously curious hooded beings?
Maybe it will all be super easy, and Harry will get home without any issues. Yeh that probably won't happen.
TRAKOVI #4
WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC
ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC
COVER A | DAVE THOMAS , ADRIEAN KOLERIC
COVER B | OLIVIA KOLERIC
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
THE REVENGE OF ULA! A broken and tortured Trakovi is forced to answer for his past at the hands of his
maniacal cousin! Meanwhile, WENDY has been sent on a mission to kill the last of her remaining friends. Will
SINGH, WALLACE, TOYKOV, and JOMMANDO survive the night? Rest assured—someone WILL be dead by the
end of this issue!
VANITY #5
WRITER | JURII KIRNEV
ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA
COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023
FOC DATE | 11/5/2023
The infamous Hungarian countess Elizabeth Bathori just finished renovating her gothic castle. Guests come to
the dark residence, but the most important thing is that servants are required in the castle. Young girls gladly
go to serve the respected countess, not suspecting that their mistress has already tasted blood and is deeply
immersed in her murderous madness.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!