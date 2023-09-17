Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Maze Agency, scout comics

Maze Agency, Blood Run & Party Killer in Scout December 2023 Solicits

Mike Barr's Maze Agency returns in Scout Comics' December 2023 solicits, as well as Blood Run #1 and Total Party Killer #1 by David Yu.

Mike W Barr's Maze Agency returns, drawn by Silvano Beltramo from Scout Comics in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as launches for Blood Run #1 by Evan K Pozios and Stefano Cardoselli, Total Party Killer #1 by David Yu as well as Superman and Batman coffee licensed from DC Comics. Which is a new one.

MAZE AGENCY #1

WRITER | MIKE W. BARR

ARTIST | SILVANO BELTRAMO

COVER A | SILVANO BELTRAMO

COVER B | ALAN DAVIS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

THE MAZE AGENCY is back! The Eisner- and Harvey-Award nominated series by creator Mike W. Barr (writer/creator of Camelot 3000 and writer of Batman: Son of the Demon) joins forces with artist Silvano Beltramo to return to the world of everyone's favorite comic book detective team. Jennifer Mays, sophisticated New York private eye and owner of the Maze Agency and her paramour, Gabriel Webb, somewhat scruffy true-crime writer and amateur sleuth, romance, solve crimes and catch killers in fair-play detective stories that the reader is challenged to solve before they do! In their latest adventure, someone is stalking the set of a slasher movie series. Jen and Gabe have to figure out the killer's identity and true motive — before they become the killer's next victims!

BLOOD RUN #1

WRITER | EVAN K. POZIOS

ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER A | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER B | ED BICKFORD

COVER C | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

For fans of TWSITED METAL and DEATH RACE! Welcome to "The Boneyard," folks! It's a racetrack from hell, revving its engines with death and destruction! The most ruthless of race car drivers have come to this unholy superspeedway to test their mettle. There are no limits, and there are no rules. But with each passing lap, the sadistic violence ratchets up another level—like a child burning ants with a flamethrower! Will anyone see the checkered flag? Can anyone survive . . . the Blood Run?!

TOTAL PARTY KILLER #1

WRITER | DAVID YU

ARTIST | DAVID YU

COVER A | DAVID YU

COVER B | DAVID YU

FULL COLOR | 60 PAGES | $7.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

A mature dark fantasy with a bloody splash of comedy for fans of Quentin Tarantino movies and Dungeons & Dragons. No one told Verity, the Adventuring Intern, that her first quest would be this bloody. Perpetually surrounded by mayhem, mutilation, and murder, Verity finds little sympathy in her mentor Captain Bastion. With the looming danger of the primordial dragon Gridda on the horizon, Verity has to ask herself one simple question; how badly does she REALLY want this job

COMICS ON COFFEE

BATMAN DARK KNIGHT

ROAST 12OZ BAG

$21.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

The ultimate team-up! Scout Comics, Comics On Coffee & DC have joined forces to make your mornings more exciting

and action packed with great tasting coffee! This Dark Knight Roast is an excellent cup of coffee, that will leave your

taste buds begging for one more cup! Absolutely no bitter aftertaste, with a tiny hint of citrus and chocolate. For the true

collectors & fans out there, don't miss your chance to experience what all vigilantes are calling "A roast you'll want to

keep brewing from sun-up to KNIGHTFALL!" ©️&™️ DC

COMICS ON COFFEE

SUPERMAN METROPOLIS

MOCHA 12OZ BAG

$21.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

Scout Comics, Comics On Coffee & DC have joined forces to make your mornings more exciting and action packed with

great tasting coffee! You don't need x-ray vision to see that this coffee will make you more powerful than a

mocha-motive. This bold espresso bean has a natural chocolate taste. Sourced from the high mountains of Nicaragua;

and like all our coffee- it's Direct Trade & all natural. We add an all-natural vanilla flavored oil to make it an even greater

tasting coffee. Get ready to steep tall buildings with a single ground.

"This coffee has got us moving faster than a speeding barista." -The Daily Planet FOC DATE | 11/5/2023



AGENT OF WORLDE

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | DENIZ CAMP

ARTIST | JASON WORDIE

COVER ARTIST | FILYA BRATUKHIN

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $22.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top

agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life

than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it

hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!

COMPLETE SET – AGENT OF WORLDE 1-4! Allocations may apply.



AMERICAN CHOP SUEY TP

WRITER | AARON WALTHER

ARTIST | ED BICKFORD

COVER ARTIST | ED BICKFORD

FULL COLOR | 152 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Having mastered the art of Origami, Tofu the Rabbit goes on a quest to learn the secrets of perfect scrapbooking from

Princess Snowpea. Along the way, he battles a troupe of Ninja Scouts in training, mentors a wrestling bear, and tries to

avoid the Evil Ferret, but when Tofu's rival, Dark Miso, kidnaps Princess Snowpea for his own nefarious purposes, Tofu

and his new friends must band together to pull off a daring and comedic rescue.



BLADE IN THE DARK #3

WRITER | MORGAN QUAID

ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | WILLI ROBERTS

B&W | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Rook and Goblin continue their hunt for the god of masks, with the little trickster now in possession of the body of a

dead eternal. They encounter Safina, goddess of the swamps who recognizes the dead body of her former companion,

Magnus. Incensed, Safina throws the might of her will against Rook and Goblin, but before she can deal the death blow,

Masuku and Rook's sister arrive to claim victory.



CHARM CITY #4

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Confronted by her one-night-stand over the existence of magic, excommunicated witch Alyssia Singer finally spills her

deepest secrets. And, with all the cards on the table, Alyssia worries the police might have the wrong man in custody as

the serial killer targeting Baltimore's witching community. To solve the case, Alyssia's going to have to finally face her

estranged father, the powerful witch who kicked her out of the family ten years prior…



CISSY #2

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

COVER ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Gabriel and Cissy are in the Dark Lands—a once beautiful place that has now been reduced to a hellscape ravaged by a

disease called The Lament. While Cissy starts to teach Gabriel how to navigate the horrors of the Dark Lands, he realizes

the key to their success in finding Maddy will be to reassemble his old military unit. First up is Brambles who was left

stationed in the Forest From The Trees.



CODE 45 TP

WRITER | BENJAMIN HUNTING

ARTIST | JOE NG

COVER ARTIST | JOE NG

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

A subway driver named Vanessa discovers a terrifying world of dragons, drugs, and underground raves lurking

beneath the streets of Montreal. Transferred to the night shift, she must fight to uncover what's real, what's not, and how

it ties into a dark family secret about mental health.

How much longer can she deny what's right before her eyes? Especially as the disappearances begin to multiply and

even her own friends aren't safe from the forces stalking the tunnels. Follow Vanessa deep into the belly of the beast as

she struggles to put the pieces together in time to save both herself and those she cares about the most from the

relentless menace of Code 45.



DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN #5

WRITER | DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

COVER ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

Death Drop and the Bear face off against Mother Henny and her faceless minions in a terrifying confrontation at

Posterior Delusions. Meanwhile, Hiram finally shows his face to deal a devastating blow.



DUST #5

WRITER | BRETT REGISTER

ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ

COVER ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Keeli and the Dust Pirates plunge into the depths of the Dust in search of the secret path to the Grimm Fortress, but

what they find is a lot more than they anticipated! Down in the Echo, news of Lord Alldon's death flies through the city.

Prince Alldon takes the throne and immediately launches an offensive, silencing all dissenters by any

means necessary.



KITSUNE TP

WRITER | LUCA FRIGERIO

ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI

COVER ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Twelve years ago, Kitsunichi Shimitsu was banished by his daimyo because of his role in a conspiracy. Now that his

master is no longer alive, his homeland has descended into chaos due to the incompetence of the young daimyo

to rule.

Our hero, accompanied by his friend Karamatsuki Yamanouchi, has returned home to set things right but his efforts

unveil the most horrible of truths—the chaos enveloping his homeland has been instigated by his long-lost, son

Hirotaro Shimitzu!

Will Kitsunichi be able to redeem himself and perhaps save his son? What other disturbing truths will he discover

along his journey?



FUNG GI #2

WRITER | J.M. RINGUET

ARTIST | J.M. RINGUET

COVER A | J.M. RINGUET

COVER B | J.M. RINGUET

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

In Mykko, the world of humanoid mushrooms, a group of Outcasts tag along with the ousted Captain Barius on her

return home to save her Clan. Enemy mercenaries patrol the main road. The only path leads through an uncharted

forest. But who are their mysterious foes, and what are they really plotting?

LAST STOP

TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | TREY WALKER

ARTIST | HOYT SILVA

COVER ARTIST | HOYT SILVA

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR | 228 PAGES

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LAST STOP

graphic novel (issues 1-7)! Time is ticking for the World's last superhero. Disillusioned, Lincoln Adams (a.k.a.

Unstoppable) must make peace with the changing world around him-can there truly be a place for him in a world

without Supers? After learning of his terminal disease, Lincoln sees an easy way out; however, the re-emergence

of an old Arch-Nemesis, and a new shadowy masked figure, turn Lincoln's plans of an easy passing on their head.

Can Lincoln stop this new threat before the disease stops him?

LOCUST

TP COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | MASSIMO ROSI

ARTIST | ALEX NIETO

COVER ARTIST | ALEX NIETO

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR | 116 PAGES

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the

complete LOCUST graphic novel (issues 1-4)! Most of humanity has fallen victim to a horrendous plague that has

turned them into giant insects. The others, the uninfected, struggle against the locusts in a fight for their lives.

In the midst of the "Great Transformation," a fisherman named Max and his elderly mother try to escape from an

infected and decimated New York City. The locusts are only be the first of many terrible dangers.



MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE: WITCH TRIAL #4

WRITER | LOUIS SOUTHARD

ARTIST | BUTCH MAPA

COVER ARTIST | JULIANNE GRIEPP

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Secrets and lies are revealed! As the end grows nearer and nearer, the invisible hand of fate has finally come to collect

for Ortensia Thomas! The future of everything rests on her shoulders! But, more importantly, WHO—OR WHAT—IS

THE LONE SPIRIT?!



MIRACLE KINGDOM

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | DENIZ CAMP

ARTIST | JASON WORDIE

COVER ARTIST | FILYA BRATUKHIN

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $28.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

A forensic accountant investigates a showboating televangelist with dubious healing powers, and quickly realizes that he

may be dealing with the "Michelangelo of scam artists" when his miracles appear to be astonishingly convincing.

Meanwhile, the accountant's true purpose is shrouded in a mystery of its own. Slightly absurd and playfully self-aware,

Miracle Kingdom is a tongue-in-cheek look at the clandestine systems that impact our lives and considers how these

systems can be challenged. COMPLETE SET – MIRACLE KINGDOM 1-5! Allocations may apply.



MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #2

WRITER | JAY SANDLIN

ARTIST | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER ARTIST | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

After losing her tech job, Barbie works with fellow moms and dons the online persona of MOM, a masked super-hacker

disabling key Internet services until a list of honey-do's are met. Her daughter Penny struggles with trauma from her

assault while doxxing her abuser online.



OMEGA GANG #6

WRITER | MATTEO RIVOSECCHI

ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI

COVER ARTIST | NICCOLÒ LELAPI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

Gab goes to London with murderous intent, wanting to blow up the Parliament. Luna will have to find the

courage to take action and confront her friend. Ama goes back to visit her family for one last time.



QUARRY TP

WRITER | MIKE SALISBURY

ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA

COVER ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA

FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

After a recent family tragedy, a boy sets out to purchase a Christmas tree with the help of his big brother's

ex-girlfriend, Katie. Trying to ease his father's mourning and hold what's left of his family together, Katie and

the boy search for a Christmas tree in their small town. Together, they try to reclaim a bit of Christmas and help

each other deal with the aftermath of death. The Quarry is a coming-of-age story about young love and loss, set

against the harsh winter wonderland of Northern Michigan.



QUICKSAND

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | JONATHAN HEDRICK

ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE

COVER ARTIST | DEBORA LANCIANESE

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $28.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

After a mysterious hole opens in the Egyptian desert, horrific creatures climb out and wreak havoc on

a nearby city. They retreat as quickly as they arrived, leaving the planet in shock by this unfathomable

event. A team of elite specialists from around the globe called "Canary One" are sent after the monsters

to discover more about them. But when the crew never returns, the world must prepare for the possibility

of another wave of attacks COMPLETE SET – QUICKSAND 1-5! Allocations may apply.

RAD WRAITH #3

WRITER | TRISTAN GALLAGHER

ARTIST | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

COVER A | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

COVER B | CORIN HOWELL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

The Wraith has cut through Mongo's entire gang, but when Mongo learns the secret of the Wraith, will it be

Gram's family that pays the ultimate price?



REDSHIFT

TP VOL 1

WRITER | HS TAK

ARTIST | BRENT DAVID MCKEE

COVER ARTIST | BRENT DAVID MCKEE

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

A decade ago, explorer Isabella Faye Drake was chosen to take the illustrious and all-important Voyage to hunt

down a new Earth. Like the other Voyagers before her, she never returned, leaving behind two sons Hellener and

Sebastian, and their father Roderick. When the Ministry of Exploration chooses Hellener for the same deep space

mission, his brother Sebastian is left behind to try and contain a depleted Mars that stands on the brink of a civil

war. While Hellener chases the fleeting dream of a new home, Sebastian struggles to ensure his brother will have a

home left to return to.



SHEPHERD #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | ANDREA L. MOLINARI, ROBERTO X. MOLINARI

ARTIST | RYAN SHOWERS

COVER ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! After

Professor Lawrence Miller's teenage son Val's tragic death, he cannot shake the sense that his son's

soul is lost and wandering between heaven and earth. Grief-stricken, Lawrence has become convinced

he can rescue his son, but at what cost? What lengths will Lawrence go to in this supernatural thriller?



SIDEQUEST #5

WRITER | GRANT STOYE

ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT, TANYA ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT & BRENDA SNELL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

D'arik's choices as a husband, a father, and a friend come to a culmination. Can Tareen and crew stave off

Barca's final push? Will the hirsute boogeyman achieve his malicious goals? In the battle of obligation and

escapism, which comes out on top? BACKUP STORY: Lil' Uhok must decide between his parents' expectations

and his heart's desires.



STABBITY BUNNY #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA

ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX

COVER ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/20/2023

FOC DATE | 11/12/2023

Seven-year-old Grace, still clutching her adorable plush bunny, is kidnapped by supernatural forces that

have been hunting her family for generations. She awakens in a shack on the outskirts of town, and for

the first time in her life, the little girl can't sense her mother's presence. Her captor knows the family's

secrets, and that link has been severed. When her escape attempt fails, it seems there will be deadly

consequences, but an unlikely protector intervenes. It's a big mistake to kidnap a child with a plush toy

named Stabbity Bunny!



TALES OF VULCANIA

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | MARCO DAERON VENTURA PALMQUIST

ARTIST | MATTEO LEONI

COVER ARTIST | MATTEO LEONI

FULL COLOR | 96 PAGES | $22.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/66/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Based on the role-playing game Vulcania by Geargames. The shadow of a war has changed the world of Vulcania

forever. Ours is the story of a young swordswoman named Sydna. She is consumed with rage and has sworn to

avenge her family and her people on those who dropped the bomb on her nation. As a result of her quest, she

herself is nowhunted and on the run, pursued by a group of vicious bounty hunters and dangerous mutants. This

is Tales of Vulcania, the beginning of an epic "magmapunk" adventure!

COMPLETE SET – TALES OF VULCANIA 1-4! Allocations may apply.

THE MALL #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | JAMES HAICK III, DON HANDFIELD

ARTIST | RAFAEL LOUREIRO

COVER ARTIST | RAFAEL LOUREIRO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! The Mall is

set in everyone's favorite decade, the 1980's. This coming of age crime story takes place in a small

Florida town at the height of the popularity of indoor malls. When the head of the Cardini Mob Family

mysteriously dies, his three illegitimate children each inherit a store in the mall. While the stores front as

legal businesses, the real money is in the illegal businesses. The kids are thrust into a world of crime, all

the while just trying to survive normal high school life. It's like a John Hughes Godfather movie.

THIRTEEN ORIGINS: THE WAKE #1

WRITER | JASMINNE MÉNDEZ, LUPE MÉNDEZ

ARTIST | REYNA PELCASTRE

COVER A | CHARLENE BOWLES

COVER B | REYNA PELCASTRE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of

Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers.The day

Baytown, Texas track star Olivia Estela turns eighteen, one of her brothers is almost hit by a car—until Olivia runs

impossibly fast and pulls him to safety. Swearing her siblings to secrecy, she lets them help her explore her new

abilities as she dreams of the independence that being a chispa might finally give her. But when a potential

tragedy suddenly looms at the edge of town, Olivia will discover that family and community are worth risking one's

freedom to protect.

TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #6

WRITER | SAM MOORE

ARTIST | SAM MOORE

COVER ARTIST | SAM MOORE

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/27/2023

FOC DATE | 11/19/2023

Harry and Steve explore the winding alleyways of Canyon City, looking for the Zeebonite temple that's key to

getting Harry home.

As they investigate, the various factions of our story converge. Who will win the fight for the exotic alien creature

named Harry Blandford? Will it be the mighty Flendleheim Industries or the mysteriously curious hooded beings?

Maybe it will all be super easy, and Harry will get home without any issues. Yeh that probably won't happen.

TRAKOVI #4

WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER A | DAVE THOMAS , ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER B | OLIVIA KOLERIC

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/13/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

THE REVENGE OF ULA! A broken and tortured Trakovi is forced to answer for his past at the hands of his

maniacal cousin! Meanwhile, WENDY has been sent on a mission to kill the last of her remaining friends. Will

SINGH, WALLACE, TOYKOV, and JOMMANDO survive the night? Rest assured—someone WILL be dead by the

end of this issue!



VANITY #5

WRITER | JURII KIRNEV

ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA

COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 12/6/2023

FOC DATE | 11/5/2023

The infamous Hungarian countess Elizabeth Bathori just finished renovating her gothic castle. Guests come to

the dark residence, but the most important thing is that servants are required in the castle. Young girls gladly

go to serve the respected countess, not suspecting that their mistress has already tasted blood and is deeply

immersed in her murderous madness.

