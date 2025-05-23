Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, mcm, ridley scott

MCM/ComicsPRO: The Publishing Plans Of Ridley Scott & Mechanical Cake

The first comic book publications from Ridley Scott and Mechanical Cake, announced at MCM London Comic Con and ComicsPRO by Dave Elliott

Article Summary Ridley Scott's Mechanical Cake debuts with three graphic novels: Modville, Hyde, and Nick, launching through 2026.

The Double Feature Mechanical Cake anthology will hit Kickstarter this fall, with a cover by Chris Weston.

Modville, a sci-fi crime drama, launches at SDCC 2025, with art by Hendry Prasetya and a cover from Bill Sienkiewicz.

Hyde and Nick graphic novels bring gothic and Norse legends to comics, premiering at NYCC and LACC.

Announced at ComicsPRO at MCM London Comic Con today by Dave Elliott. and filmed exclusively for Bleeding Cool above, The Double Feature Mechanical Cake anthology, from Mechanical Cake, the comic book publisher working with Ridley Scott and his studio, Scott Free. Featuring stories from their Modville and Nick titles. Double Feature Mechanical Cake is coming to Kickstarter in September or October, with a cover by Chris Weston. Here is an exclusive first look.

As for those titles, Modville Volume 1, Chapter 1, will be a 120-page, colour softcover graphic novel released at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. Modville is a Sci-Fi/Southern Gothic crime drama involving AI humans ("mods") in future New Orleans. It will feature the first chapter of Modville and be a limited edition release before the full edition is released in 2026. Painted by Hendry Prasetya and Eko Puteh, it will have a cover by Bill Sienkiewicz.

And Hyde Volume 1, Chapter 1 is also a 120-page, colour, softcover graphic novel, to be released at New York Comic-Con. Hyde imagines a world where Robert Louis Stevenson's "Mr. Hyde" did not die, and instead lives beneath the streets of London where he conducts experiments on others. Nick is a foundational Yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends. Featuring the first chapter of Hyde, that will also be a imited edition release before the full edition is released in 2026. Drawn by Gary Erskine, Chris Weston, and Yel Zamor, with a cover Chris Weston.

Their third title, Nick is a foundational Yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends, a very Viking version of Santa Claus. It will be launched in a similar fashion at Los Angeles Comic Con in 2026.

Mechanical Cake is a new comic publisher with Dave Elliott as Publisher/Editor in Chief, Jesse Negron as CEO with Ridley Scott and comic book artists Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Weston, Dan Panosian, Brian Rood, and Hendry Prasetya creating three graphic novels, Modville, Hyde, and Nick.

And this is just Part One of the Dave Elliott-related announcements

