MD Bright's Original Cover Art To Monica Rambeau's Solo Captain Marvel

Auction House Comic Connect has hundreds of pages of original comic book artwork going under the hammer in about eleven hours. There are some seriously strong bargains to be had right now, from comic books across the decades. Including this cover to Captain Marvel #1 by MD Bright, Monica Rambeau's solo comic book from 1989 as the character, a comic highlighted previously by Bleeding Cool ahead of the upcoming The Marvels movie and Ms Marvel TV show.

Mark Bright (as M.D. Bright) pencils and inks; cover; 1989; image size 9.75" x 15" Monica Rambeau is set to appear in the upcoming MCU film 'The Marvels,' and here is the cover to her very first solo adventure under the Captain Marvel moniker! This cover features an iconic image from Bright, so much so that it's been used as the cover to reprints collecting her adventures. Representation has become more important and this cover from the 1980s featuring a woman of color front and center was a breath of fresh air to readers at the time. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Bright in the UPC box. There is an acetate overlay with hand drawn effects, the original captions were originally on the art underneath the overlay but were moved so they present better.

Monica Rambeau was created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. in 1982 and was introduced as the second Captain Marvel. She eventually became leader of the Avengers, was a member of Nextwave and The Ultimates team. She has also been known as Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum, as Carol Danvers took the Captain Marvel name. Akira Akbar played her in the Captain Marvel movie and Teyonah Parris played her in WandaVision and the upcoming The Marvels movie. Currently at $6,599 after twenty-three bids and ten hours to go, how high will Monica Rambeau fans take this? Worth checking in to see.