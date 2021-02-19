Speculation Corner: Captain Marvel #1 1989 Giant-Size Special

So, what's this about Captain Marvel? The appearance of Monica Rambeau in the WandaVision show has sent her first appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 in 1982 and created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr rocketing in value on eBay, naturally. The second Captain Marvel, she gained her superpowers after being bombarded by extradimensional energy, and had the power to transform herself into electromagnetic energy, also letting her fly at lightspeed. She joined and eventually became the leader of the Avengers for a time, and was also a member of Nextwave. As the name Captain Marvel has come and gone, she was also known as Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum. She appeared as a small child in the Captain Marvel movie, and Wandavision established that her mother, Moira Rambeau and friend to Carol Danvers, founded SWORD. Okay, so SPOILERS ahead at this point.

Monica Rambeau in WandaVision is a SWORD operative and it seems that her journey into and out of The Hex on a repeated basis is creating powers of her own. But in confrontation with Wanda Maximoff in today's episode on Disney+, her powers seem to be more "physical" than her original electromagnetic and light powers from the comic books.

Indeed, they are closer to the altered powers from the Captain Marvel one-shot from 1989 by Dwayne McDuffie and Mark Bright, creators of Quantum And Woody. Dwayne McDuffie had a Master's Degree in physics and channelled a little of that when Mr Fantastic explained the nature of her new powers.

"Great resistance to impact", "increased physical strength", "ability to fly at high speeds" – is this out new Monica?

And a few people may have noticed – and the Captain Marvel Giant-Sized Special has suddenly been selling quite a lot of copies on eBay as well… and there has suddenly been a run on copies selling for up to $20 as well.