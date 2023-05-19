Mech Cadets & The Sacrificers on Diamond Previews Covers Next Week Next week's Diamond Previews sees Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa’s Mech Cadets from Boom Studios on the front cover of the catalogue.

Next week's Diamond Previews sees Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa's Mech Cadets from Boom Studios on the front cover alongside the upcoming Netflix animated series. The back cover has new Image Comics series, The Sacrificers by Rick Remender, Max Fiumara, and Dave McCaig, in a world where five families sacrifice their children for the sake of utopia, an unloved child and a rebel will tear their society apart. On the spine, Robotech returns to Titan Comics with a brand-new series, Robotech: Rick Hunter from Brandon Easton and Simone Ragazzoni. And on their order form cover, super spy Scarlett Carver returns in Des Taylor's new Scarlett Couture series from Titan Comics, Scarlett Couture: The Munich File.

Diamond Previews Gems of the Month:

Boom Studios' Mech Cadets #1 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111

Dynamite Entertainment's Disney Villains: Hades #1 and Fire and Ice #1

Image Comics' Cull #1, The Sacrificers #1, and The Schlub #1

Marvel Comics' Realm of X #1

Diamond Previews Deluxe Publishers:

Ablaze Publishing' Osamu Tezuka: One Hundred Tales GN and Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Time Odyssey

Massive Publishing: The Plot Holes #1

Opus Comics' Evanescence: Echoes from the Void TP and Frank Frazetta' Dawn Attack Volume 1 TP

Titan Comics' Quentin by Tarantino TP

Massive Publishing, the new publisher behind Alpha Betas, Astrobots, The Exiled, and more, changed its name from Whatnot Publishing and joins Diamond's Deluxe Publisher program with The Plot Holes, the new metafictional fantasy from Sean Gordon Murphy.

While also Dynamite Entertainment returns to the fantastical world created by Frank Frazetta, Ralph Bakshi, Roy Thomas, and Gerry Conway in Fire and Ice, Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda's graphic novel series continues with the Previews exclusive edition of The Night Eaters Book 2: Her Little Reapers and TwoMorrows explores the history of pioneering direct market publisher Pacific Comics in Pacific Comics Companion.