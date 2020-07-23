Meet Killboy – James Tynion IV Self-Publishing New Comic Next Week

James Tynion IV is writing the best-selling comic book in the direct market, Batman. He is writing some of the best-selling creator-owned books, Something Is Killing The Children and Wynd. He is writing a new Image Comics title likely to outsell both of them. So obviously this is the time for James Tynion IV to self-publish his next comic book outside of the direct market and Diamond Comic Distributors and, as a result, only give a few days' notice that a) it exists and b) will be on sale if c) you are lucky enough to get a copy next week. He writes in his newsletter (which you really should be subscribed to)

The first book wholly published by TINY ONION STUDIOS. This is the book I have previously referred to as PROJECT NIGHTMARE. I'm not going to hint much at it just yet, but it, in and of itself is an experiment. It's me learning the ropes and seeing what's possible in the comic book form, and checking to see the size of an audience that may or may not exist. I'm looking at the cover of it now, and it makes me so f-cking happy. It's my weird little baby, and I'll get to introduce it to you next week. Here, speaking of weird babies, I'll introduce you to one of the denizens of Project Nightmare.

His name is KILLBOY, and I cooked him up with Ricardo Lopez Ortiz. You'll meet him next week, alongside a whole bunch of other little horrors. I keep referring to him as "Your Friendly Neighborhood Serial Killer." And that's where my compass points. Trying sh-t out. Seeing what works. Seeing what I can get away with. The same month I'm launching the biggest comic book event I've ever written at DC Comics, I'm self-funding my own little publishing experiment with some of my pals that we're going to sell to you on computers, and I'm going to be packing and shipping them to you from my desk at home. And that's exciting to me. That's how I'm staying sane in a burning world. I'm going to keep making weird stuff as long as you folks want to buy it off me. So… Please buy my weird stuff!

Oh and this is what he previously said about Project Nightmare in previous newsletters

PROJECT NIGHTMARE – Okay, so I'm sure I'm not the only person who has somehow manifested a new project out of thin air in the middle of quarantine. This is a weird project , that I'm planning on releasing differently than my other books. Weirdly, that means it's likely to be the first of my creator owned projects to end up in the world… Stay tuned. Lots more to come on this front.

