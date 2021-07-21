Meet Valg, The Big New Thor Villian From Another Dimension (Spoilers)

Welcome Valg! Today sees the publication of Thor Annual #1 by Aaron Kuder, part of the Infinite Destinies tied annuals, looking at new bearers of Infinity Stones. But also introducing or reintroducing characters who will be playing a big part in Marvel Comics into 2022 and beyond, Including one who was held back for Thor Annual, namely Valg.

That's him in the middle, Varg. everyone else is a Thor. You know, like hoe in Loki everyone is a Loki. Well, it's similar here. Because Varg's battle tactics seem to be that of The Batman Who Laughs, introducing you to a Variant of yourself with a much harsher background.

Varg himself is from another universe, and is happy to trip the dimensional light fantastic to satisfy his greed, his desires, his ego. And he has been doing this for quite some time.

And now he has some new realities to do with as he pleases, and can always summon a parallel universe Thor to do his bidding as well, one expelled from Adgard for being very naughty indeed.

Will Valg be the new character find of 2021? At least his name is relatively easy to say. And is a bit like saying "glav" backwards, which is always nice.

THOR VS. THOR! Thor and the other leaders of the Ten Realms (and, uh, Hawkeye?) have gathered for a World Tree celebration! But the festivities come to an abrupt halt when a mysterious guest – and his otherworldly powers – crashes the party. And his "plus-one" is a dark, twisted version of Thor who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 5 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99