Megaman Timelines Launch in Udon Studios' May 2025 Solicits

Udon Studios launches Megaman Timelines in their May 2025 solicits and solicitations from Tavis Maiden and Kenny Ruiz in the first of five one-shots, that each span a different era. As well as a Mega Man manga collection and the return of Kotteri's Veil.

MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR251744

MAR251741 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR A RUIZ

MAR251742 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR B SOMMARIVA

MAR251743 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR C BLANK

MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV

(W) Tavis Maiden (A) Kenny Ruiz (CA) Andrew Dickman

The Blue Bomber is back! MEGA MAN returns in five connected 1-shot comics spanning five different eras of robotic heroes! In this first issue, the original Mega Man squares off against two explosive and fiery Robot Masters bent on city-wide destruction! Fight, Mega Man! For everlasting peace!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

VEIL GN VOL 02 CALMING NOIR

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR251745

(W) Kotteri (A) Kotteri

"I like looking at you when you're enjoying a scent." On a cobblestone street, a moment was shared by two people. One day, by chance… he, a police officer met she, a runaway heiress. She was looking for a job and he welcomed her as the new police station receptionist. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

MR MEGA MAN GN VOL 02 (OF 3)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR251746

(W) Yuushi Kawata (A / CA) Yukito

When Mega Man grows up, he must face his greatest challenge of all… life as an adult! The battles with Dr. Wily are in the past, and Mega Man has grown up in a peaceful world. Now spending his days as a dentist, Mega Man has begun to notice a rise in strange, robot-related incidents. As a result, he must once again use his great power to protect the world and uncover the mastermind behind this mystery…

In Shops: May 28, 2025

