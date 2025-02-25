Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: MegaMan, udon
Megaman Timelines Launch in Udon Studios' May 2025 Solicits
Megaman Timelines launches in Udon Studios' May 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as the return of Kotteri's Veil.
MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1
UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAR251744
MAR251741 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR A RUIZ
MAR251742 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR B SOMMARIVA
MAR251743 – MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR C BLANK
MEGAMAN TIMELINES #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV
(W) Tavis Maiden (A) Kenny Ruiz (CA) Andrew Dickman
The Blue Bomber is back! MEGA MAN returns in five connected 1-shot comics spanning five different eras of robotic heroes! In this first issue, the original Mega Man squares off against two explosive and fiery Robot Masters bent on city-wide destruction! Fight, Mega Man! For everlasting peace!
In Shops: May 28, 2025
VEIL GN VOL 02 CALMING NOIR
UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAR251745
(W) Kotteri (A) Kotteri
"I like looking at you when you're enjoying a scent." On a cobblestone street, a moment was shared by two people. One day, by chance… he, a police officer met she, a runaway heiress. She was looking for a job and he welcomed her as the new police station receptionist. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri!
In Shops: May 07, 2025
MR MEGA MAN GN VOL 02 (OF 3)
UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAR251746
(W) Yuushi Kawata (A / CA) Yukito
When Mega Man grows up, he must face his greatest challenge of all… life as an adult! The battles with Dr. Wily are in the past, and Mega Man has grown up in a peaceful world. Now spending his days as a dentist, Mega Man has begun to notice a rise in strange, robot-related incidents. As a result, he must once again use his great power to protect the world and uncover the mastermind behind this mystery…
In Shops: May 28, 2025