Meghan Fitzmartin On Tim Drake And Conner Kent, Together

On the DC Comics blog yesterday, Joshua Lapin-Bertone asked the writer of Tim Drake: Robin, Meghan Fitzmartin "During the DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1, there is a moment where Tim and Conner Kent are holding hands. So, the question is, are you trying to electrocute Twitter?"

Meghan Fitzmartin is quoted as replying "(laughs) I mean, who doesn't love setting a fire under Twitter? That's definitely something that I've heard about and am aware of and it will be more of a discussion point in later issues of certain comic brands that are happening right now." With Joshua's response "That's going to be the line that everyone screencaps and puts on Twitter."

With a little help, possibly. So this is going to come up? Also suggesting a role for Conner Kent in upcoming superhero comics at DC Comics as well. Superman, Son Of Kal-El maybe? The return of a post-Dark Crisis Young Justice?

DC PRIDE TIM DRAKE SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque (CA) Belen Ortega

The breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends collected in one volume for the very first time, in time for Pride Month! Tim Drake's search for a missing friend kidnapped by the villains known as the Chaos Monsters leads Tim to realize his identity as a bisexual man. Collecting the Tim Drake stories from Batman: Urban Legends #4-6 and 10, with a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls, beginning Tim Drake's 2022 path! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/14/2022 TIM DRAKE ROBIN #1 CVR A RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Riley Rossmo (CA) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

Step aside, Damian—the world's favorite Robin has got this! That's right, after years away, Tim Drake is taking center stage in a brand-spanking-new Robin series of his very own! A mystery over a year in the making takes shape, as a new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril as things go from bad to worse for the world's oldest and canonically tallest Robin [no, I will not be fact-checking that]. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own…murder shack boat? Fan-favorite writer Meghan Fitzmartin teams up with beloved Harley Quinn artist Riley Rossmo to define the next chapter in Tim's life. And as if that wasn't enough, break out your skateboards and motorcycles cuz we've assembled a murderer's row of artists to draw the 1990s' One True Robin™ in his various looks from over the years! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/27/2022