Metallica's Kirk Hammett Headlines Comic Lineup from AMC Networks

Metallica may not have put out a decent album since 1986, but the band has remained a creative force on the popular music scene in the decades since. And now, guitarist Kirk Hammett will turn his talents toward comic book writing for one of the first offerings of a new book publishing division from AMC Networks, MC Networks Publishing, described as "a book publishing arm that will work with established and up-and-coming talent in developing, producing and selling fan-focused specialty books, comics, original graphic novels and more." Hammett will be joined by writing partner/co-creator Marcel Feldmar for a new series called Nights of Lono. In addition, Brenden Fletcher will bring a project called Oubliette to the fledgling publisher.

The company will also publish regular, non-comic books, but who the hell has time to read books without pictures?! In case you are some kind of loser with nothing better to do, those books will include "the original graphic novel Miss Fisher's First Mysteries based on the popular Acorn TV series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, and Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream (working title), from Cartel Entertainment and Creepshow showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and brokered by Striker Entertainment, a coffee-table book which includes a foreword by Hammett, as well as an afterword by legendary storyteller Stephen King."

"We're excited to launch this new initiative with talented creators, writers, artists and storytellers to further engage our passionate fanbases with the stories and characters they love, as well as open the doors to discover new and compelling worlds," said Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing, in the press release. "From deeper dives on AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, Shudder's Creepshow and Acorn TV's Miss Fisher, to a brand-new collection of fantasy and comic-based tales from Kirk Hammett, Marcel Feldmar, Brenden Fletcher and more, we can't wait to entertain and thrill our audience and fans in new and innovative ways."

Sources tell Bleeding Cool that the original plan for AMC Networks Publishing was to produce comics based on their popular television franchise, The Walking Dead, but the company discovered once plans were in motion and it was already too late that Walking Dead was actually based on a comic already and they couldn't make a new one. "Doh!" said Zagari when learning about the mix-up, according to those sources, who should be taken with a grain of salt.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amc, Metallica