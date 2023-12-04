Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm Gets Her Own Graphic Novel, Mia And Friends

Mia And Friends is a new upcoming middle-grade graphic novel by Karlin Gray and Micheline Hess based on the true story of Mia Hamm.

Mia And Friends is a new upcoming middle-grade graphic novel by Karlin Gray and Micheline Hess. Based on the true story of footballer Mia Hamm and her 1999 World Cup teammates. and recounts how a shy kid found a home in athletics, a sisterhood in a soccer team, and a place in sports history.

Mia Hamm is a football player, two-time Olympic gold medalist for the USA and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion. She was the face of the Women's United Soccer Association, the first professional women's soccer league in the US and played for the Washington Freedom from 2001 to 2003. She competed in four FIFA Women's World Cups, 1991 in China, 1995 in Sweden, and 1999 and 2003 in the US, and led the team at three Olympic Games, 1996 in Atlanta, 2000 in Sydney, and 2004 in Athens. She held the record for most international goals scored until 2013 and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002. She is now co-owner of Los Angeles FC, and now she has her own graphic novel for next year.

Karlin Gray is the author of Nadia: The Girl Who Couldn't Sit Still, An Extraordinary Ordinary Moth, Serena: The Littlest Sister, and Anne And Her Tower Of Giraffes. Micheline Hess is known for colouring for Milestone Comics, and is the creator of Malice in Ovenland, The Anansi Kids, All Saints' Day Adventure, and the children's book The Island Cats of Cunga Ree.

Mark Siegel at First Second has bought world rights to Mia And Friends, and publication is set for the autumn of 2024. Karlin Gray's agent, Charlotte Wenger, at Prospect Agency, and Micheline Hess' agent, Judy Hansen, at Hansen Literary, negotiated the rights sale.

First Second Books is a prominent graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

