Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies

Michael Uslan was the man with the vision. Who knew that Batman was ripe to be turned into a movie, if only someone would take the chance. And bought up a perpetual option from DC Comics. He was, of course, very very right, even though the road was long and it is why you will see his name on every Batman movie made since Tim Burton's. You can draw a direct line from Uslan's belief to the existence of the current DCU and MCU, as well as the likes of Transformers, GI Joe, and the entire modern concept of a movie franchise. Of course, behind every nowhere-to-franchise are tales of the dodgiest investments, the weirdest deals, and probably the crew jackets that Jack Nicholson had to pay for. He has written about his life with Batman before in The Boy Who Loved Batman but the title of his sequel. "Batman's Batman: A Memoir from Hollywood, Land of Bilk and Money" suggests he has secrets to spill and will be posting the receipts. It suggests this will be a very entertaining read indeed.

Batman's Batman: A Memoir from Hollywood, Land of Bilk and Money Paperback – March 1, 2022

An insider's look at Hollywood and how movies and television shows are made. In Batman's Batman, Michael E. Uslan, executive producer of the Batman movie franchise, offers an insider's look at Hollywood and the process of how movies and television shows go from the drawing board to your screens. Continuing the delightful tale of his adventures begun in The Boy Who Loved Batman, Uslan draws on both his successful and less successful attempts to bring ideas to the screen, offering a helpful, honest, and breezily told guide to producing films. From passion to promotion, from the initial pitch to selecting the best partners and packaging, Uslan reveals the 13 qualities essential to would-be producers. A lively memoir and a valuable glimpse inside Hollywood rarely seen by the public, Batman's Batman is sure to please fans of Michael Uslan and the Batman franchise, but will also prove to be an invaluable resource for any aspiring producers, as he guides readers through the Land of Bilk and Money.