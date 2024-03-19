Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: mickey mouse, savage dragon, Uncanny Valley

Mickey Mouse Vs Savage Dragon From Image Comics In June

It looks like Mickey Mouse is back in June, not just in Uncanny Valley but in Savage Dragon #271, appearing on the cover.

You wait ages for a public domain Mickey Mouse in comics and then two come along at once. In Savage Dragon #268, published by Image Comics in February, Malcolm and Maxine Dragon met Mickey Mouse on the streets of San Francisco. Turns out Willie was a bit of a fan.

Because Mickey Mouse is now in the public domain, Or at least the Steamboat Willie version of the character is. Disney still own the trademark to Mickey Mouse, and to Steamboat Willie, so we said that you can't put the character on the cover of a comic book, or call it by those names. That would be trading under the mark. But Disney no longer own the copyright, the right to make copies. So that's what Erik Larsen was doing with last momth's Savage Dragon #268.

Savage Dragon is often a comic that has "gone there", discussing and showing the things one is meant to avoid at dinner parties, sex, religion and politics. Taking place in real time, it has also reflected the real world around it better than any other superhero comic book, ever. From elections, to pandemics, to protests to police action, it has never shied away from reflecting the world in its pages. And that means the original look of Mickey Mouse.

And it turns out that Mickey Mouse a) exists in the Savage Dragon world and b) is a fan of Dragon… and also of Maxine. This is what happens when cartoons go out of copyright. We might expect Erik Larsen to do something similar with Popeye next year. And in a decade or so, it will be Superman and Batman's turn for gangbang warfare.

But this wasn't just a one time appearance it seems. In June, Savage Dragon #271, it looks like Mickey Mouse is back, and against my presumptions, on the cover.

Not naming him on the cover or in the solicitation, and just a back view without a number of trademarkable items. But still, quite obviously Mickey Mouse, now as a major character in the series. Here's the solicitation, as part of Image Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations. And this happens just as Boom Studios is publishing Uncanny Valley, which is also featuring a public domain version of Mickey Mouse as well.

Savage Dragon #268 is the life's work of Image Comics founder Erik Larsen, it is one of my favourite superhero comic books, but rarely gets the sales or attention it deserves. If I was a betting man, I would look to eBay to this becoming quite a collectible as a result.

SAVAGE DRAGON #271 CVR A ERIK LARSEN (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

The Rascally Rodent Returns! The famous star of stage has his eyes set on Maxine Dragon and Malcolm, and the S.O.S. have their hands full trying to protect her! Comes with our highest possible recommendation! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

