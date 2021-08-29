Midnighter 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Midnighter Gets Timey Wimey

Midnighter 2021 Annual #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, as Midnighter finds himself trapped in a time paradox, having switched places with his past self and now getting back to the point where his future self in the body of his past self has to switch places with his now past future self again. Will Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Michael Avon Oeming do a better job of explaining that than we did? Find out on Tuesday and check out the preview below.

MIDNIGHTER 2021 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0621DC055

0621DC056 – MIDNIGHTER 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B ACO CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Michael Avon Oeming

The big finish to the adventure starting all the way back in the conclusion of Future State: Superman: Worlds of War. Midnighter traveled into the future to help get himself out of a jam, only to swap places with his future self. Now, the Midnighter from the future finds himself trapped in a paradox, working his way back to his onetime present to swap places again. Don't worry if you're confused—so is he! The key to this whole thing is Andrej Trojan, the nefarious industrialist who tried using Superman's mission on Warworld to his own end. Midnighter has been carrying Trojan's robotic skull with him, hunting for the 2021 iteration of the man, and shutting his whole company down before any of this trouble even starts. Finishing the serial, which runs in the back of Action Comics, this time-travel escapade also leads into Superman and the Authority!

In Shops: 8/31/2021

SRP: $5.99