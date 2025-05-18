Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, TV | Tagged: ironheart, mike deodato

Mike Deodato On Not Getting Paid For Ironheart By Marvel Studios

Riri Williams' co-creator Mike Deodato talks about not getting paid for the Ironheart TV show by Marvel, and calls on Marvel to do better

Article Summary Mike Deodato, co-creator of Ironheart, reveals he received no compensation from Marvel Studios for the TV series.

Deodato calls for Marvel to improve its compensation and recognition for comic book creators behind MCU characters.

The artist highlights why many creators now prefer creator-owned projects over work for Marvel and Disney.

Ironheart debuts on Disney+ June 24, marking the end of MCU Phase Five amid silence from Marvel about the release.

Mike Deodato co-created Riri Williams, Ironheart, with Brian Michael Bendis for Marvel Comics, who first appeared in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7 in 2016, and on the screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, played by Dominique Thorne. With the TV series adaptation starring Thorne about to drop on Disney+, he has written an open letter on social media earlier this week, reproduced in English below;

"As a comic book artist, there are few feelings more satisfying than seeing a character you helped create come to life on the big screen. Tomorrow, the trailer for Ironheart drops, and I'm thrilled to share a scene from the preview featuring a moment I originally brought to life on the comics page. Riri Williams, a character I co-created with the amazing Brian Michael Bendis, is finally taking flight, and the result is stunning. It's a powerful reminder of the magic that happens when imagination meets real-world production. "But as much as I celebrate this moment, there's a bitter edge to it. You see, while Marvel has built an empire worth billions on the backs of its creators, the compensation model hasn't kept pace with the success. I'm in a good place, one of the best-paid creators in the industry, and I truly appreciate that. But it's not about me. It's about the principle. When a character you poured your heart into helps fuel the engine of a multi-billion-dollar machine, a small share of that success feels only fair. "Creators don't ask for billions or even millions. Just a nod, a bit of recognition, and a share that reflects the contribution they've made. It's not just good ethics—it's good business. Happy creators stay invested, inspired, and loyal. But when the business side doesn't match the creative investment, creators naturally drift toward projects where they retain control, where their work can lead to lasting financial security. That's why more and more of us are focusing on creator-owned projects, where we can truly share in the success of our creations. "I'm not bitter, just realistic. I'm proud to see Riri come to life, and I'll always appreciate the fans who make that possible. But I hope one day, the companies that thrive on our imaginations will truly recognize the value we bring to the table. "Marvel, you can do better. And I genuinely hope you will, for the sake of the characters we love and the creators who bring them to life.

I understand that within Marvel Comics editorial, they are restricted in all sorts of ways from making any such deals. If this is ever going to change, it will now have to come from Disney. Ironheart, the TV series, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on the 24th of June 24, with the first three of its six episodes. It will be the last television series and the conclusion of Phase Five of the MCU. Ray Flook has already written about how peculiarly quiet Marvel Comics and Disney+ are being about it.

As for Mike Deodato, he doesn't work for Marvel Comics much these days, with his creator-owned comics now being published at AWA, run by former Marvel EIC Axel Alonso, who commissioned those original Riri Williams comics ten years ago.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!