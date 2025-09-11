Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola, Rae Allen West

Mike Mignola creates a Hellboy Western with Rae Allen Blaze, with Carmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast for 2026

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joining forces with writer/artist Rae Allen of The Manderfield Devil, and Town with a Million Eyes for a new paranormal Western in Carmen Red Claw: Belly of the Beast, a new series that connects to Lobster Johnson lore and the greater Hellboy Universe. Co-written by Mignola and Allen, with art from Allen, colors from Michelle Madsen, and letters from Clem Robins, this four-issue series will feature covers from Allen with variants from Mignola, Jake Parker, Tonci Zonjic, and Benjamin Schipper.

"I've wanted to find a project for Rae for a long time, and finally just had the good sense to ask her if she had something in mind—and she did," explains Mike Mignola. "She had half a dozen ideas—all great—but I was super impressed with this one, that she was able to create an entire character and situation based on a super tiny bit of a Lobster Johnson history. Such a fun addition to the Hellboy universe. We banged some details back and forth, but that was all fun and easy. She is a joy to work with and I hope this is only the beginning."

"Carmen Red Claw is a descendent of the notorious El Bogavante, the fearsome privateer who first appeared in Mike Mignola, John Arcudi and Tonci Zonjic's 2014 Lobster Johnson: Get The Lobster featuring iconic 1930s crimefighter, the Lobster. Working as a shape-shifting, supernatural gun-for-hire, Carmen investigates a supposedly cursed ranch in 1870s New Mexico territory. Something is killing the cattle in the area, and it's up to Carmen to find out whether there's a beast to blame, or if humans are the real monsters."

"One of my favorite parts about Hellboy is the merging of classic folklore with the Hellboy universe," says Rae Allen. "A lot of that ground has already been covered in Europe, how about more from America? I'm a big fan of the radio show Have Gun Will Travel (aired 1958-1960), and I thought a Paladin-style gun-for-hire in a supernatural Old West facing off with Native American, Colonial, and Mignolaverse monsters would be a lot of fun. Plus, why not add a lizard shoulder demon? Mike and I bounced ideas off each other and landed on a story that we think you'll really enjoy. And I'm excited to introduce you to some Lakota folklore inspired by Yankton Dakota author Zitkala-Sa, enriched with the help of my friend Shiala King."