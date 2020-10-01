Mike Mignola, Jim Lee, Frank Quietly in NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction

Today, ReedPop announced their 10th Annual Charity Art Auction taking place during NYCC and MCM Comic Con's online-convention replacement Metaverse, which will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Running from the 2nd of October until the 11th of October, among this year's participating creators include Mike Mignola, Jim Lee, Yoshitaka Amano, Frank Quietly, Doug Mahnke, and Kim Jung Gi. This announcement comes just a week in advance of New York Comic Con and MCM Comic Con's Metaverse, the all-digital event kicking off on October 8th on YouTube.

To date, the annual New York Comic Con Charity Art Auction has raised more than $575,000 towards life-saving research and treatment for the children of St. Jude. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering research and treatment of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Included in that vision is that no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

"Each year, we look forward to giving back to the community through New York Comic Con's immense platform," said Kristina Rogers, Event Director. "This year, we are honored to benefit the incredible work that is being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We are excited for fans to see all of the fantastic artwork by some of our favorite creators."

Fans looking to participate can register for the event by going here.

NYCC Charity Art Auction so far:

Yoshitaka Amano artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction
 Charity Art Auction
Charity Art Auction
Mike Mignola artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction
Jim Lee artwork for  Charity Art Auction.
Jay Anacleto artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction.
Frank Quitely artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction.
NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction
NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction
Charretier artwork for  Charity Art Auction.
Ivan Reis and Joe PRado artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction.
Kim Jung Gi artwork for NYCC/MCM Charity Art Auction.

