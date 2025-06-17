Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola

Mike Mignola Writes & Draws New Graphic Novel, Uri Tupka And The Gods

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola writes & draws his brand new graphic novel, Uri Tupka And The Gods, to be published by Dark Horse in February

"This is some of the most fun I've ever had drawing comics", says Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy, about his new graphic novel projects, to be published by Dark Horse Comics in February 2026, Uri Tupka And The Gods, the follow-up to Bowling With Corpses.

"Just months after releasing one of the most acclaimed graphic novels of 2025, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is expanding the Lands Unknown universe with a brand new graphic novel from Dark Horse Books. Fans first encountered the shared universe co-created by Mignola and his longtime collaborator Ben Stenbeck (Our Bones Dust) earlier this year in Mignola's critically acclaimed anthology of folklore-inspired fantasy stories Bowling With Corpses and other Strange Tales from Lands Unknown, which sold out immediately and is already in its third printing with a fourth being prepared. Now, Dark Horse Comics is preparing to release Uri Tupka and The Gods, a new graphic novel written and drawn by Mike Mignola with colors by Dave Stewart, coming in February 2026. "Uri Tupka and The Gods: Another Story from Lands Unknown follows the titular wayward theologian across the Lands Unknown on a quest to prove that ancient powerful gods shaped the world. Uri's journey puts him face to face with mythical creatures, thieves, dragons, and a tomb of unspeakable horror. But nothing can prepare the unlikely adventurer for what he learns about the universe or his role in it.

"This is the first of two books tracing the life of Uri Tupka, former Doctor of Theology but now a heretic, on the run as he looks for the truth about the gods," explains Mignola. "See Uri barely escape one disaster after another—pirates, bandits, witches and demons, giants and monsters. There is also a talking cat and a queen of the vegetables because, of course, why wouldn't there be? This one covers a whole lot of ground, and we get to see more of the world that was introduced in Bowling with Corpses. As with Bowling, this is some of the most fun I've ever had drawing comics. The more I wander around in this world, the more I want to see, the more I want to explore. I'm already well into the follow-up book to this one (Uri Tupka and the Devils) with plans to do many more stories about this world. I feel that so far I'm still just scratching at the surface of this thing."

