Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media

Miles Morales is an Afro-Latino character, with his father an African American and his mother a Puerto Rican. This reflected the ethnicity of the two adopted sons of the character's co-creator Brian Bendis, as he gave his kids a Spider-Man to call their own. Miles Morales was introduced to the Marvel Comics world as the new Ultimate Spider-Man, before making his way over to the 616 main Marvel Universe continuity. His history is based in the multiverse, and he even got a couple of films from it.

Recently, as well as appearing in his own continuing series, Miles Morales has had a series of What If specials, with Miles Morales reinvented as a series of other superheroes, such as Wolverine, The Hulk, and Captain America, in their own respective realities. Last week we got a "What If Miles Morales Was Thor" written by Mexican writer Yehudi Mecardo.

With Miles Morales, still a Brooklyn inhabitant but also the God Of Thunder. Rather than going to Asgard, he has brought Asgard to him. The comic remakes the rest of the Asgardians as Miles Morales' own family. His mother and father are Odin and Frigga, while it is his uncle Aaron who is Lokiin this reality.

But for some, the mash-up is rather clumsy, stereotyped, and laughable. Michael Wilson of Lake Forest Park, Washington, posted, "The dude who wrote the Thor miles comic is white, and he put Asgard in the ghettos," along with a photo of the comic's writer – though not his name – Yehudi Mecardo. A reaction that has blown up on social media in the winter, with hundreds of people mocking the comic book in this light. Well, the dude who wrote this Thor/Miles comic in question, Yehudi Mecardo, countered in reply, "You should get paid by @23andMe! I love how I'm not Mexican enough for Twitter."

23andMe is a personal genomics and biotechnology company, best known for a saliva genetic testing service to reveal ancestry and genetic predispositions to health-related topics. But Mercado wasn't finished; he also added, "I should have added more upskirt shots, and then you would have loved it!" I am not entirely sure that improved things. He also added, "Wait until people find out who created Miles Morales!!!! It's gonna blow their minds!" with shots of Jewish American writer Brian Bendis.

Right now, the internet is divided between those who think Miles Morales Thor (Miles Thorales) is laughable and those who see him as the equivalent of Marvel writers on Luke Cage in the seventies. Joshua Isaak's article for ScreenRant, "Thor Miles Morales is Marvel's Best New Character In Years," clashed with Liam McGuire's previous article for ScreenRant, "The Surprise New Thor Has Marvel's Worst Catchphrase. While comic book creator Kevin Grevioux posted on Facebook;

STRAIGHT OUTTA AZGARD!!: "THOMEBOY"?? REALLY?? Beta Ray Bill, an ALIEN, got a better hook-up than brother Miles! And a new hammer to boot!! Blonde flattop fade, graffiti on the hammer, speaking Asgardian ebonics? Wearing Air-Valhalla Nikes while he BOPS down the Bifrost? Is this how they see us? I'm surprised he's not palming a BASKETBALL with his other hand and going for that 360 from the top of the key "thunder-dunk". Now, I'm not one that believes that all Black characters should be written by Black creators. After all, very FEW of the Black characters that we know and love like Black Panther, Blade, Black Lightning, Cyborg, Falcon, Luke Cage, Storm, Mr. Teriffic, John Stewart, etc., were created by Black creators. Because, if so, then we would have to logically concede that we shouldn't be the regular writers on the MAIN Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Flash, Batman, Thor, JSA, JLA, Spider-Man, Avengers, Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Superman books, etc. (and we haven't in 80 years of comics). But is this what happens when we're not in the room and part of the decision-making process when it comes to creating our own images? Are we that unwanted? And when we do create our own images, do they try to keep us away from them after conception so they can insert their own views about who they want us to be? And how they want us to be perceived? Does this topic really have to be that difficult? I think they sincerely want diversity. They just don't want diversity from US.

Which, of course, for Marvel Comics, is just everyone talking about their comic books. Which is exactly what they wanted…

WHAT IF MILES MORALES #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220941

(W) Yehudi Mercado (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Paco Medina

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER…

…if they be worthy, shall possess the power of…THOR. And what if…the Miles Morales of another universe was THOR, THE GOD OF THUNDER?!

RATED T In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99