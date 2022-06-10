Miles Morales Debut In CGC 9.8 On Auction At ComicConnect

Miles Morales and his debut in Ultimate Fallout #4. It is by far the most important debut in modern comics and one of the most desirable as well. A rare comic that is important for both comics and media reasons as well. Comic collectors cannot get enough of Miles and his universe, and moviegoers and video game players can't get enough either. A CGC 9.8 copy is taking bids at ComicConnect right now, and it is low for this book right now, at $750, and will surely go much higher. Check it out below.

Miles Morales Goes Up and Up and Up…

"1st app. of the new Spider-Man (Miles Morales). Highest Graded. Ultimate Fallout #4 presents the first-ever appearance of Miles Morales, a new iteration of Spider-Man, who originally inhabited a separate universe from the original Spidey, and who rose to prominence upon the death of Peter Parker. Further fueling the fandom for Miles Morales was his hit movie appearance in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," an animated film that would go on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. While there was some controversy concerning the introduction of a new Spider-Man, Morales would eventually become accepted as the new Webhead, as well as a positive role model for children of color, winning over the hearts and minds of reluctant Marvel fans who were resistant to change. The Ultimate Fallout series was quite popular for its time, with this issue, #4, detailing the new Spider-Man's battle against the villainous Kangaroo and addressing the negative reaction to the sudden appearance of a new crimefighter donning a Spidey suit so soon after the death of the beloved Peter Parker."

