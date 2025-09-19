Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: miles morales, ultimate

Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"

Yes, yes, the Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box does indeed spell the word "Boob"

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about the impending impact on the 616 Marvel Universe over the posited end of the new Ultimate Universe (if it actually is) and how the Tony Stark-created Origin Boxes from the new Ultimate Universe would be coming over to the 616, courtesy of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man from the original Ultimate Universe. We did put it all behind spoiler warnings and the like, but then Marvel decided to post the whole thing as PR, and in colour as well. Which has the side effect of making one aspect of the black and white cover stand out even more. That the top of the origin box seems to spell the word "Boob". Or even if you take in both lines, "Boobee".

Yes, that is what we have come down to. Hey, don't blame me, it's what you want to read. Don't disagree, you are reading it right now. Own it. And admittedly, it looks less like "Boob" or "Boobee" on the inside pages.

"In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION, Miles Morales is on a whirlwind adventure across the new Ultimate Universe, teaming up with the cast of all five hit titles—Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate Wolverine—in a desperate battle ahead of the Maker's return in Ultimate Endgame, the line's climactic event series launching in December. Written by Deniz Camp (Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), the five-issue limited series wraps up on October 22, ending with Miles Morales' exciting return to the main Marvel Universe—and he's not coming home empty handed! Miles will be entrusted by Iron Lad with a handful of "Origin Boxes," the special devices he used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe! Containing the catalysts collected by the Maker to rob characters of their destinies, each ORIGIN BOX holds all that's needed to grant familiar power sets to whoever opens it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly skills of the world's fiercest supervillains! Who will get their hands on these powers, and what abilities will they gain? Find out as ORIGIN BOXES pop up in your favorite titles, starting with MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39, also on sale October 22. Scattered across the Marvel Universe throughout 2026, each ORIGIN BOX lays the groundwork for exciting storylines and sees the rise of all-new heroes and villains!"

Also, this is possibly a novel way to distract that Marvel Comics is now saying that Ultimate Incursion #5 is coming out in November rather than the October dates currently on the schedule. Here are the current dates for both titles, until they officially change…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

• The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?!

• Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 10/15/25

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE INCURSION! Miles Morales returns from his adventure in the Ultimate Universe VERY scathed. But what is he REALLY bringing home and what does it mean for the future of the 616?! 10/22/25

