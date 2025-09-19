Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Incursion, ultimate spider-man

SPOILERS: Major Impact On Marvel Universe As Ultimate Universe Ends

The new Ultimate Universe is coming to an end at Marvel Comics with the end of Ultimate Incursion, Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Endgame. But on its way out, it intends to leave a lasting mark on the Marvel Universe. Spoiler warnings on, of course.

But it looks like next month's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 may reveal more about the Ultimate Incursion #5 ending, also the following month….

The Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 cover for October by Leinil Yu reveals Miles Morales holding one of the origin boxes, the decices that were used by the Ultimate Tony Stark to try and reverse what original Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, had done by removing all the superhero origin stories. And putting a new origin in a box for those who would have been superheroes, to gain their abilities once more. They were first seen in Ultimate Universe #1 in 2023 kicking things off, and it seems that the remaining origin boxes will be making a move to the Marvel Universe, given to Miles Morales, the former Ultimate Spider-Man in Ultimate Incursion #5 and taken from the new Ultimate Universe to the 616 Marvel Universe, next seen in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39. And expect them to make big changes to the Marvel Universe, whether or not the Ultimate Universe actually comes to an end or not.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

• The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?!

• Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 10/15/25

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE INCURSION! Miles Morales returns from his adventure in the Ultimate Universe VERY scathed. But what is he REALLY bringing home and what does it mean for the future of the 616?! 10/22/25

