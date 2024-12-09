Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Minor Arcana

Minor Arcana #4 Preview: Unseen World, Unwanted Stalker

Theresa delves deeper into the mysterious Unseen World in Minor Arcana #4, but a sinister Dark Figure lurks in the shadows. Can she unravel her curse before it's too late?

MINOR ARCANA #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240059

OCT240060 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR B HUTCHISON – $4.99

OCT240063 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR E FOC REVEAL – $4.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

In a desperate bid to free herself of this new "curse," Theresa finds herself thrown into the Unseen World once again. Delving deeper into the mysterious realm, Theresa uncovers secrets that will prove vital to her understanding of this power… but also finds herself stalked by a Dark Figure whose presence grows increasingly sinister.

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $4.99

