Miracle Molly and The Gardener Get Batman Secret Files In October

DC Comics has been running a number of Batman Secret Files one-shots in recent months. The latest ones will tie in with the upcoming Fear State crossover, including two that haven't been announced yet, one for new character Miracle Molly, chief technician of the Gotham overground underworld, and another for The Gardener, the former partner of Poison Ivy with her own agenda, joining the already announced Batman Secret Files one-shot for Peacekeeper 01. It's all in an Amazon listing for a Batman: Fear State hardcover and topped off with a final Fear State: Omega concluding special.

Fear State is a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC's 2021 publishing events, DC Future State and Infinite Frontier. Fear State not only continues the Scarecrow's vision of a fear-controlled Gotham, but also Mayor Christopher Nakano's mission to protect the city with his ground-breaking deal with the Magistrate.

Batman: Fear State Saga Hardcover – April 26, 2022

by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez

The Batman: Fear State Event is collected like never before! Gotham City is on the brink of martial law as Batman fights a two-front battle! The Scarecrow is unleashing a devasting attack on the city while the Magistrate have made their move to invade! Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaching a fever pitch! The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham and have branded the Dark Knight as Public Enemy #1. Batman must also contend with the return of the Scarecrow who pursues his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his FEAR STATE. And that's just the start of the Dark Knights twisted tale in Batman: Fear State Saga collecting Batman #112-117; Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1; Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1; Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1; Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1; Batman: Fear State: Omega #1!