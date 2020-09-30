Moira MacTaggert – Spotted In X-Factor #4? (Spoilers)

In previous articles, Bleeding Cool has wondered just where Moira Mactaggert might be. Not seen in the X-Men books since the last issue of House Of X, despite being the key that holds the whole Krakoa experiment together. Revealed as a mutant all this time, her power is to restart reality on her death, reverting it back to the moment of her birth. With Destiny telling her that she will be able to do this ten, maybe eleven times if she's lucky. The entire Marvel Universe is revealed as her tenth life – and led to the current scenario of mutants doing things differently, going for isolation rather than integration, with a way to bring mutants back from the dead. In the final issue of the series, published a year ago, Moira made it very clear she didn't want time travellers or precognitives like Destiny to be part of the island, as the new administration of Krakoa set themselves up.

Since then, there have been several series telling the continuing mutant tales, with Jonathan Hickman writing X-Men and some of New Mutants, as well as spinoffs X-Force, Marauders, Fallen Angels, Excalibur, Hellions, Wolverine, Giant-Size and more like X-Factor and Children Of The Atom to come. The books have featured all the big names of Krakoa with Cyclops, Magneto, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Kate Pryde, Apocalypse, and more all appearing in multiple series. But there has been no sign of Moira MacTaggert.

The Quiet Council has continued to rule Krakoa since. MacTaggert didn't so much step aside as disappear completely. Could she have been buried inside the island along with Sabretooth, in stasis so as to not threaten the new reality? Has she one last chance to reset everything one more time and make it all better, putting the toys back in the box? Or did she go back to the Highlands?

Well, today's X-Factor #4 gives us a glimpse. As the Five get feedback from trying to bring Rockside back to life after his death in X Of Swords: Creation #1, we get a glimpse around Krakoa…

There she is. In the No-Place. Unseen by Krakoa, where we last saw her in House Of X #6. Has she been here the whole time? Just… watching? Looks like. I wonder what she will have to say about the mutant Tarot?

The No-Place were a type of non-natural Flowers that occurred on Krakoa. Considered to be a tumour on Krakoa, they functioned similarly to Habitat except that the habitat grown from No-Places were not part of Krakoa's shared consciousness. And somewhere safe for Moira Macytaggert to ensconce herself against invasion from human, Otherworld or Cotati.

X-FACTOR #4 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200590

(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Ivan Shavrin

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 2

Death and rebirth. Corruption. A dark discovery.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $4.99

