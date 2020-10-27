Mon-El Family History Revealed – Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 Spoilers

So who is Mon-El anyway? In the Superman comics in the nineteen-fifties, Halk-Kar was an alien who crash-lands as an amnesiac alien on Earth in a rocketship and is rescued in the fifties by Superman, who believes him to be his own brother, later revealed as a friend of Jor-El. In the sixties, that story was reused in the Superboy comic, this time as Lar Gand of Daxam, named by Superboy as Mon-El, before being put into Phantom Zone stasis because of lead kryptonite poisoning, revived in the 30th century as a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes.

In the eighties, post-Crisis Mon-El's history with Superboy was moved to a pocket universe of continuity, before that too was rewritten and Mon-El/Lar Gand became the hero Valor. Then, after the Zero Hour reboot, his history was rewritten once more to him having been an amnesiac again, put back in the Phantom Zone, revived and named M'Onel. Infinite Crisis was meant to have removed him again, Final Crisis returned him as Mon-el, at which point everyone just threw up their hands and went "whatever". We had another Legion reboot in the noughties, with a Mon-El from a different future, poisoned and trapped in the Phantom Zone, just to add to the complications.

After Infinite Crisis, Mon-El/Lar Gand was now an ancient Mayan human/Daxamite descendent, his history with Superman revised along with the lead kryptonite poisoning and Phantom Zone, but now seeing him cured in the present day, and living as 'Jonathan Kent', a cousin of Clark Kent. Now dressed as Hulk-Kar, he joins the Justice League but had to go back into Phantom Zone stasis, woken again in the 30th century.

The New 52 partially got rid of the Legion Of Super-Heroes, and Rebirth partially restored them, and we saw him at the end of Doomsday Clock as Dr Manhattan puts them back in reality. But who this Mon-El/Lar Gand/Valor is now, appearing in the current Legion Of Super-Heroes by Brian Bendis and Ryan Sook was a mystery, what his relationship to Superman and Superboy is, and why he seemed to be keeping even his biographical details from Jonathan Kent is, was also a mystery. As was his kicking off against the current Jonathan Kent/Superboy's presence on the team.

In today's Legion Of Super-Heroes #10, on the search for Mon-El, they pick up a family member, his grandfather, and someone looking rather Kryptonian and someone who also wanted to have seen Jonathan Kent. And who had been waiting a very long time to do so. Emphasising that link between Superman and Mon-El. But was that to be?

Seems not. Mon-El is the grandfather of Zod. And why hasn't he seen Jonathan Kent for a thousand years?

LEGION OF SUPER HEROES #10

DC COMICS

AUG202643

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Ryan Sook

A grudge that has endured 1,000 years! The unstoppable behemoth Rogol Zaar has survived the millennium to haunt Jonathan Kent where he least expected it! It's a menace so terrible the Legion of Super-Heroes may not survive. Was this the challenge Brainiac 5 predicted? Is the Legion up to the task? Plus, who is dating whom in the 31st century? Another searing chapter in the far-flung future of the DC Universe, courtesy of Bendis, Sook, and von Grawbadger!In Shops: Oct 27, 2020 SRP: $3.99

