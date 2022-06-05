Monkey Prince #5 Preview: Monkey Prince Makes a Friend

Monkey Prince is gifted with a banana from a goth girl when he arrives at his new school in this preview of Monkey Prince #5. Is this the start of a beautiful friendship? At least until he has to change schools again because his parents are totally shady. Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #5

DC Comics

0422DC124

0422DC125 – Monkey Prince #5 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King's powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

