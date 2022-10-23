Monkey Prince's Moment of Glory Will Be Lazarus Planet

Created by Gene Luen Yang and Bernard Chang, Monkey Prince first appeared in the DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1, out in July, 2021. Marcus Sun, adopted by Gothamites, and growing up with a hatred of superheroes,, he found himself bullied at school only to be transported to the Monkey King's home on Flower Fruit Mountain, where he learned that the legendary Chinese mythological figure, Monkey King was real father, revealing monkey-based powers alongside a changing appearance.

Bleeding Cool ran some gossip that there would be significant Monkey Prince presence in upcoming issues of Batman Vs Robin, the series that leads into what DC Comics has called internally the Magical Crisis, now officially called Lazarus Planet. And it looks like Monkey Prince will have a major presence in that event, as well as Damian Wayne.

Lazarus Planet will be co-written by Monkey Prince's co-creator Gene Luen Yang and see DC Comics make himone of the main figures of the DC Universe. Maybe. Let's see how it goes.

LAZARUS PLANET: ALPHA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI, FRANCESCO MATTINA, MATEUS MANHANINI, NATHAN SZERDY, and JORGE CORONA

Trading Card Variant

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:50 foil variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Team variant cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

CHANGE THE WORLD.

Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

LAZARUS PLANET: ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, C.S. PACAT,

FRANK BARBIERE, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, SCOTT GODLEWSKI,

SAMI BASRI, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL, NATHAN SZERDY,

MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASAD "PRESSY" RAO

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?

LAZARUS PLANET: WE ONCE WERE GODS #1

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL, DAN WATTERS, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by FRANCIS MANAPUL, MAX DUNBAR,

JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON, FRANCESCO MATTINA and RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval—enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet's effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.

LAZARUS PLANET: LEGENDS REBORN #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA, GREG PAK, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, CHRIS MITTEN,

MINKYU JUNG, and JESUS MERINO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Variant covers by RAFAEL SARMENTO,

LAURA BRAGA, and MINKYU JUNG

1:25 variant cover by REILLY BROWN

1:50 foil variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS!

Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

MONKEY PRINCE #10

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by EJIKURE 吳偉傑

1:25 variant cover by AUDREY MOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

BATMAN VS. ROBIN TIE-IN!

Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince's existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!

ACTION COMICS #1051

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH, JORGE FORNÉS, SERGIO DAVILA, RAFA SANDOVAL, DAVID NAKAYAMA, and LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JACK HERBERT

1:50 foil variant cover by DAN MORA

1:100 embossed variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

ACTION COMICS REBORN!

Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC's most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world's relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El's transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!

BATMAN: LEGENDS OF GOTHAM #1

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill –putting him on a collision course with Batman's deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman's legacy –and with it, the world. That's assuming they don't kill each other first!