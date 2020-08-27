Monstress Vol 5, Highest-Ordered Yet- Will Cute Cats Take It Further?

Rarely do hits in comics translate across formats and markets and sustain that momentum in the way that Image Comics' Monstress by Marjorie M. Liu and Sana Takeda has done, and it sounds like, continues to do. I'm hearing that orders are in for Monstress Vol 5 trade paperback and despite the scheduling delays, the series has not only stayed strong, but grown. With 25K in orders on lock—and for a volume five???—that is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

And it sounds like the Monstress universe will be expanding even further very soon. We're promised Monstress: Talk-Stories in November, the first of two standalone stories that lean heavily into the "people who like cute cats" audience. Which, as anyone who has spent any amount of time amongst the kids online knows, is everyone. Could this be perhaps the smartest move yet by Image to keep fresh eyes on the series and bring new readers into the fold? Professor Tam Tam seems to think so.

MONSTRESS TP VOL 05 (O/A) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200052

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

The next volume in the bestselling Eisner, Hugo, Harvey & British Fantasy Award-winning series by MARJORIE LIU and SANA TAKEDA!

The long-dreaded war between the Federation and Arcanics is about to explode. Maika must choose her next steps: will she help her friends, or strike out on her own? COLLECTS MONSTRESS #25-30 In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $16.99

MONSTRESS TALK-STORIES #1 (OF 2) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200046

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

Bridging the gap between the fifth and sixth arc (which resumes in January 2021), MONSTRESS returns with TALK-STORIES, a two-part limited series that invites you to eat dumplings beside the fire and listen as Kippa recounts a defining moment from her childhood. In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Monstress Vol 5 is published on October 6th in bookstores and October the 14th in comic book stores.