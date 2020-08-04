Monstress: Talk-Stories Miniseries From Liu and Takeda Follows Kippa

Image Comics has announced a new spinoff miniseries for Monstress, as well as a paperback collection of the fifth arc, and a special limited edition hardcover. The spinoff from creators Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda, Monstress: Talk-Stories, will follow the character Kippa as she tells the story of a significant moment from her childhood. This two-issue miniseries will hold the Eisner award-winning series' fans over during the break between the fifth and sixth story arcs, as the series standard numbering will continue in January with Monstress #31.

Here's Image's listing, along with the Diamond order codes, for what is to come for Monstress in the rest of 2020:

Available now:

On sale Wednesday, August 5 – Monstress Book One Limited Edition Deluxe Hardcover (Diamond Code: JAN209110, ISBN: 978-1-5343-1432-0)

Available for pre-order:

On sale Wednesday, September 2 – Monstress #30 (Diamond Code JUN200256)

On sale Wednesday, September 30 – Monstress, Vol. 5 (Diamond Code JUL200117, ISBN: 978-1-5343-1661-4)

On sale Wednesday, November 25 – Monstress: Talk-Stories #1 (of 2)

The limited-edition hardcover will collect the first eighteen issues of this series, which is shaping up to be a definitive modern classic for comics. Creating a nuanced fantasy world with intricate politics, complex mythology, and characters that readers can genuinely invest in. Monstress is peerless, with perhaps the sole exception of Saga by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, which does all of the above for sci-fi rather than fantasy. With Liu's writing, which somehow feels both novelistic and cinematic, and Takeda's beautiful, utterly unique painted pages that marry storybook whimsy with murky, creeping horror, Monstress is a book that comics readers of any generation will enjoy in this hardcover format.

Personally, as a reader of the series, it's exciting to see the creative team fill in the gaps between the issues with a spinoff. The idea behind Monstress: Talk-Stories is reminiscent of what, to reference Brian K. Vaughan again, the Y: The Last Man and Ex Machina teams used to do between regular numbered issues, delivering either one-shots or fill-in arcs that fleshed out the backgrounds of supporting characters. It's something that, in this current age where major creator-owned titles like Saga, Wytches, and American Vampire will go on hiatus for long stretches of time rather publish fill-in issues, seems to have gone out of vogue. It's understandable to aim to tell one cohesive story, yes, but Monstress: Talk Stories sounds every bit as interesting a concept as the main, ongoing tale. It begins in November and will run for two issues.