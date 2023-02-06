Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #3 Preview: Hygeine Problems Lunella must act quickly and stop the Inhumans from taking showers in this preview of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #3.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #3

by Jordan Ifueko & Alba Glez, cover by Ken Lashley

DEVIL HAS LOST HIS MIND! OMG! Olivia's Sparkle Bots are spreading her mind control all across the Lower East Side – and she's controlling Devil Dinosaur too! Lunella needs a way to cure her best dino sidekick and keep the other roller-derby kids safe from the brainwashing. But as her lunar mind-swap with Devil Dinosaur approaches, she might just be running out of time before the Sparkle Bots get her too.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620155600311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620155600321 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR 3 DARBOE VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

