Moon Knight #15 Preview: What's Up, Doc?

Moon Knight isn't exactly getting the help he needs from his therapist in this preview of Moon Knight #15. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #15

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segovia

Moon Knight needs information and must rely on his old allies to get it for him. Secrets are ferreted out from the steamiest gutters to the highest seats of power, while Moon Knight must reveal a hidden truth to those closest to him.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201521 – MOON KNIGHT 15 SHALVEY MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

