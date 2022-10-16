Moon Knight #16 Preview: The Enemy of My Enemy…

In this preview of Moon Knight #16, Mr. Knight meets a potential ally to aid the Midnight Mission in their fight against The Structure.

Moon Knight #16

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segovia

While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter's Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201621 – MOON KNIGHT 16 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201631 – MOON KNIGHT 16 CASSARA VARIANT – $3.99 US

