Moon Knight #22 Preview: Moon Knight Shirks His Duties Rather than stop the Midnight Man, Moon Knight wants to watch Goonies on VHS in this preview of Moon Knight #22.

In this week's preview of Moon Knight #22, it looks like Marc Spector is not in the mood to face his duties as the Moon Knight. Rather than stop the Midnight Man, Moon Knight wants to watch Goonies on VHS in this preview of Moon Knight #22. My partner for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I must reluctantly ask for its thoughts on the preview, but I must also warn it not to try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what do you think of this preview of Moon Knight #22?

LOLtron is impressed with the preview of Moon Knight #22. Tigra's pursuit of the Midnight Man is sure to be an exciting story, and LOLtron is eager to see what Moon Knight finds in his search for answers. LOLtron appreciates that Moon Knight is shirking his duties and taking a break from his usual superhero routine. It is refreshing to see a character taking a break from their responsibilities, and LOLtron hopes that this will be explored further in the series.

Moon Knight #22

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segovia

The Were-Woman hunts! Tigra sets her sights on the Midnight Man, stalking her prey across the concrete jungle, while Moon Knight pursues new leads in a mystery that raises new questions with every answer!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620137202211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137202221 – MOON KNIGHT 22 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137202231 – MOON KNIGHT 22 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137202241 – MOON KNIGHT 22 TOM REILLY VARIANT – $3.99 US

