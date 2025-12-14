Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: moon knight

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #15 Preview: Midnight Massacre Time

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #15 hits stores Wednesday! The Midnight Mission faces an emotional disaster and Marc Spector confronts a violent foe.

Article Summary Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #15 arrives December 17th, unleashing emotional turmoil at the Midnight Mission.

Marc Spector faces ambush from a familiar violent foe, escalating the Midnight Mission's internal crisis.

Marvel delivers tension, identity struggles, and chaos—prepare for drama and destruction in every panel.

WAR AT THE MISSION'S DOOR! The Midnight Mission has been through hell and back the last few years – but that isn't half of what they'll go through in THIS issue! As the stage is set for an emotional disaster that's bound to tear the mission apart, Marc Spector finds himself ambushed and at the mercy of a familiar, and particularly violent, foe…

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #15

by Jed MacKay & Domenico Carbone, cover by Davide Paratore

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620928601511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620928601521 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #15 DEVMALYA PRAMANIK FORESHADOW VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620928601531 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #15 BJORN BARENDS KNULLIFIED VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

