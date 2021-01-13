More DC Future State Second Prints – Teen Titans, Flash, Superwoman

Three more of DC's Future State titles have gone back for a second printing, two from this week, one from last week – Teen Titans, Superwoman and The Flash. All are for this week's FOC – which is three days earlier than usual, set for midnight tomorrow.

FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

Retail: $3.99

1120DC841 | NOV207841 | DCC20110841 | DC Comics

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Rafa Sandoval

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go!

Due Date: 1/14/2021 / FOC: 1/14/2021 / In-Store: 2/9/2021

UPC: 76194137126900112

FUTURE STATE KARA ZOR-EL SUPERWOMAN #1 Second Printing

Retail: $3.99

1120DC843 | NOV207843 | DCC20110843 | DC Comics

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Marguerite Sauvage

Kara Zor-El, Superman's hot-tempered cousin, has finally found peace and purpose away from Earth and its heroes. Now known as Superwoman, she watches over the Moon and the refugees from across the galaxy who have congregated there. But all of that is about to change when a spaceship piloted by a runaway alien crash-lands and turns Kara's world upside down! Does this fugitive come in peace? Or does this arrival bring war to our hero's front door?

Due Date: 1/14/2021 / FOC: 1/14/2021 / In-Store: 2/9/2021

UPC: 76194137123800112

FUTURE STATE THE FLASH #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

Retail: $3.99

1120DC842 | NOV207842 | DCC20110842 | DC Comics

(W) Brandon Vietti (A) Dale Eaglesham

With no powers, no backup and no other choice, Barry Allen and the other former Flashes face the deadliest threat they've ever encountered—Wally West. Possessed by an evil force trapped for thousands of years inside the Speed Force, Barry turns to his greatest foes' weapons to save the young man he loves like a son. In the end, how much will Barry sacrifice to save the former Kid Flash?

Due Date: 1/14/2021 / FOC: 1/14/2021 / In-Store: 2/9/2021

UPC: 76194137113900112