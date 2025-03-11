Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ,

More Than Kal-El Escaped Krypton in Absolute Superman #5 (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is out from DC Comics tomorrow continuing to retell the familiar tale of Superman.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is out from DC Comics tomorrow and it looks like it is continuing to tell the familiar tale of Superman in a very unfamiliar way. In previous issues, we have seen Kal-El growing up on Krypton with his parents, Jor-El and Lana-El. In a Krypton riven by caste distinction, the House Of El revolts against it. And an attempt, rather than save one child from the impending apocalypse, to save a whole town's worth of people. But it looks like even when that happens, there is a new danger, according to this page from tomorrow's Absolute Superman #5 currently doing the rounds…

Absolute Superman #5
Absolute Superman #5

Silly Kal-El, the Absolute Universe is not about hope, quite the opposite… and as Clockwise taught us, it is not the despair that will get you, it's the hope. A Kryptonite asteroid destroying what was, though somehow Kal-El making it through? How might that change his motivation and practices? Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
BRACE YOURSELF FOR A HEARTBREAKING TALE OF THE FINAL FATE OF KRYPTON! Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
BRACE YOURSELF FOR A HEARTBREAKING TALE OF THE FINAL FATE OF KRYPTON! Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.