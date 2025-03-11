Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

More Than Kal-El Escaped Krypton in Absolute Superman #5 (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is out from DC Comics tomorrow continuing to retell the familiar tale of Superman.

Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is out from DC Comics tomorrow and it looks like it is continuing to tell the familiar tale of Superman in a very unfamiliar way. In previous issues, we have seen Kal-El growing up on Krypton with his parents, Jor-El and Lana-El. In a Krypton riven by caste distinction, the House Of El revolts against it. And an attempt, rather than save one child from the impending apocalypse, to save a whole town's worth of people. But it looks like even when that happens, there is a new danger, according to this page from tomorrow's Absolute Superman #5 currently doing the rounds…

Silly Kal-El, the Absolute Universe is not about hope, quite the opposite… and as Clockwise taught us, it is not the despair that will get you, it's the hope. A Kryptonite asteroid destroying what was, though somehow Kal-El making it through? How might that change his motivation and practices? Absolute Superman #5 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

BRACE YOURSELF FOR A HEARTBREAKING TALE OF THE FINAL FATE OF KRYPTON! Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

