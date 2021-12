Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their reorders of certain comics. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. Okay, so no DC Comics and reduced Marvel Comics, but still… it helps Mother F Goose by Frank Tieri and Joe Eisma from AfterShock Comics beat our Devil's Reign #1 from Marvel.

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Publisher Price MOTHER F GOOSE ONE SHOT #1 CVR A EISMA (MR) AFTERSHOCK COMICS $6.99 DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6) MARVEL COMICS $5.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY MARVEL COMICS $4.99 INFERNO #3 (OF 4) MARVEL COMICS $5.99 CROSSOVER #10 CVR A SHAW IMAGE COMICS $3.99 STAR WARS CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5) MARVEL COMICS $4.99 WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR A BOSS IMAGE COMICS $3.99 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES BEST OF SHREDDER #1 IDW PUBLISHING $5.99 BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO BOOM! STUDIOS $4.99 STAR WARS #19 WOBH MARVEL COMICS $3.99 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG ENCYCLOSPEEDIA HC DARK HORSE COMICS $49.99 LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #1 (OF 4) CVR A BENITEZ IMAGE COMICS $3.99 WALKING DEAD DLX #28 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) IMAGE COMICS $3.99 MARVELS VOICES COMMUNITY #1 MARVEL COMICS $9.99 LUNAR ROOM #1 CVR A SPOSITO VAULT COMICS $3.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA IRON MAN #1 (OF 5) MARVEL COMICS $3.99 HELLIONS #18 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 AMAZING FANTASY #5 (OF 5) MARVEL COMICS $4.99 DAISY #1 (OF 5) DARK HORSE COMICS $3.99 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE BLADE #1 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 BUCKHEAD #1 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99 BASILISK #5 CVR A SCHARF BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99 MOM MOTHER OF MADNESS HC (MR) IMAGE COMICS $24.99 GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT INFINITY SCORE #1 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR A LEE BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99

TOP 25 REORDER PRODUCTS (RETAIL)

Product Producer Price POP MARVEL SPIDER-MAN JAPANESE TV SERIES PX VIN FIG W/CHASE FUNKO $14.99 FLCL CANTI PX ACTION FIGURE BLUE VERSION (NET) 1000 TOYS $120.00 MORTAL KOMBAT 7IN SCALE WV2 MALEFIK SPAWN AF CS (NET) MCFARLANE TOYS $119.94 TOPPS 2021 TRIPLE THREADS BASEBALL T/C BOX (NET) TOPPS COMPANY $399.98 POP ROCKS PEARL JAM 5PK FUNKO $59.99 FLCL CANTI PX ACTION FIGURE RED VERSION (NET) 1000 TOYS $90.00 MTG TCG ADV IN FORGOTTEN REALMS DIS (36CT) (NET) WIZARDS OF THE COAST $0.00 MTG TCG ADV IN FORGOTTEN REALMS SET BOOSTER DIS (30CT) WIZARDS OF THE COAST $0.00 HEAVY METAL #312 CVR A SORAYAMA (MR) HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE $13.99 YU GI OH POP UP PARADE YAMI YUGI PVC FIG GOOD SMILE COMPANY $49.99 DEMON SLAYER WORLD SPECIAL COLL 12PC BMB FIG ASST BANPRESTO $107.88 SUNDAY MORNING COMICS 12PC VINYL MINI FIGURE DS (NET) BOSS FIGHT STUDIO LLC $120.00 DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU PETITRAMA SER VOL 1 4PC BMB DS MEGAHOUSE CORPORATION $43.96 COMICARE CURRENT PP BAGS (ORDER IN 100) (Net) SCHWARZ PAPER COMPANY $0.00 RUROUNI KENSHIN POP UP PARADE MAKOTO SHISHIO PVC FIG GOOD SMILE COMPANY $49.99 DEATH NOTE RYUK SFC FIGURE ABYSSE AMERICA INC $49.99 MOTU ORIGINS STINKOR AF CS (NET) MATTEL TOYS $29.98 LORD OF THE RINGS DLX AF ASST SERIES 1 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC $179.94 COMICARE SILVER PP BAGS (ORDER IN 100) (Net) SCHWARZ PAPER COMPANY $0.00 X-MEN LEGENDS 6IN AGE OF APOCALYPSE AF ASST (NET) HASBRO TOY GROUP $183.92 MARVEL DISNEY PLUS LEGENDS 6IN AF ASST 202102 (NET) HASBRO TOY GROUP $183.92 LEGENDS OF LUCHA LIBRE MASQUERAS 18PC BMB DS (NET) BOSS FIGHT STUDIO LLC $229.00 AVP TEMPLE GUARD PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE HIYA TOYS $19.99 YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF-DEMON POP UP PARADE SETSUNA PVC FIG GOOD SMILE COMPANY $49.99 YU GI OH DUEL MONSTERS ART WORKS BLK LUSTER SOLDIER STATUE MEGAHOUSE CORPORATION $224.99