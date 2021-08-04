Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Fantoons, the critically-acclaimed leading publisher of music graphic novels, will be publishing their second Motörhead graphic novel biography, the much-anticipated
Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel (Fantoons/Simon & Schuster). The book is available for preorder on the Fantoons official site at a list price of $29.99. Fans who purchase in advance will receive a very Lemmy-inspired limited-edition decorative Cereal Box companion when the book releases on September 7, 2021. You can preorder the book here.

Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
"Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel" cover art, Fantoons

"David and the Fantoons team captured Lem's spirit and vibe perfectly, not to mention the overall spirit of what the band was all about. Their attention to detail was top-notch, the art first class, and the proof is in the final piece, which is splendid! Readers are sure to feel the raw grittiness that was the origins of Motörhead in each page."  – Motörhead Team.

Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
Art from "Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel," Fantoons

Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel is a posthumous celebration of one of rock's most infamous frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, founder and creative juggernaut of Motörhead. The 144-page fully illustrated graphic novel chronicles the first part of the wild 40-year career of one of the most notorious and legendary characters in music history and Motörhead's meteoric rise to becoming one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
Art from "Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel," Fantoons

From Lemmy's early days working at a riding school in the English countryside to the recording of the band's iconic album and first major international success, Ace of Spades, this Motörhead graphic novel chronicles the extraordinary story of the famous frontman's incredible journey as the leader of the "loudest band in the world."

Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
Art from "Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel," Fantoons

The graphic novel includes a foreword from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford – fans will learn more about the band that heavily influenced well-known groups like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters; and discover the fascinating tale of the legend himself, Lemmy Kilmister! Rock on!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.