Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons

Fantoons, the critically-acclaimed leading publisher of music graphic novels, will be publishing their second Motörhead graphic novel biography, the much-anticipated

Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel (Fantoons/Simon & Schuster). The book is available for preorder on the Fantoons official site at a list price of $29.99. Fans who purchase in advance will receive a very Lemmy-inspired limited-edition decorative Cereal Box companion when the book releases on September 7, 2021. You can preorder the book here.

"David and the Fantoons team captured Lem's spirit and vibe perfectly, not to mention the overall spirit of what the band was all about. Their attention to detail was top-notch, the art first class, and the proof is in the final piece, which is splendid! Readers are sure to feel the raw grittiness that was the origins of Motörhead in each page." – Motörhead Team.

Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel is a posthumous celebration of one of rock's most infamous frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, founder and creative juggernaut of Motörhead. The 144-page fully illustrated graphic novel chronicles the first part of the wild 40-year career of one of the most notorious and legendary characters in music history and Motörhead's meteoric rise to becoming one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

From Lemmy's early days working at a riding school in the English countryside to the recording of the band's iconic album and first major international success, Ace of Spades, this Motörhead graphic novel chronicles the extraordinary story of the famous frontman's incredible journey as the leader of the "loudest band in the world."

The graphic novel includes a foreword from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford – fans will learn more about the band that heavily influenced well-known groups like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters; and discover the fascinating tale of the legend himself, Lemmy Kilmister! Rock on!