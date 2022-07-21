Mr Mxyzptlk's Son Mickey Built Young Justice: Dark Crisis Toxic World

Young Justice time! After the reveal that Dark Crisis is actually called Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and is a direct sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths, panellists at the DC Dark Crisis panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jeremy Adams, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King and Ram V were joined by moderator and DC executive editor Ben Abernathy to discuss what's happened in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths up until now and things to come.

The new Dark Crisis Young Justice series has sent the original three members back to a "retro" nineties version of their world as it was originally formed, which is comforting to them, but also rejecting changes that have been made since in a meta-commentary on the appeal of nostalgia but also its toxic nature.

Making her first-ever San Diego Comic-Con panel appearance, Meghan Fitzmartin was on hand to reveal details of the penultimate issue of Dark Crisis: Young Justice. Arriving in comic stores on October 18, Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5 reveals that it was Mickey Mxyzptlk who built the toxic retro nineties world and the Young Justice team needs to fight back to restore the DC Universe.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #5

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

HERE'S MICKEY! Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built the "perfect world" where he and the boys of Young Justice could rule without being criticized, without having to change, without ever having to grow up. Mickey has an ugly soul and too much power. The boys of Young Justice will have to overcome their shortcomings and defeat him to get back to the DCU they know and need!