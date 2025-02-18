Mr Terrific: Year One #1 by Al Letson and Valentine De Landro in May

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: May 2025, Mr. Terrific

Mr Terrific: Year One is a new series by Al Letson, Valentine De Landro, Marissa Louise, and Lucas Gattoni, launching from DC Comics in May ahead of the new Superman movie in which Mr Terrific is played by Edi Gathegi.

"This May, the origin of Mr. Terrific is dramatically revisited and expanded in a new DC All In series, Mr. Terrific: Year One! This six-issue limited series marks the return of Peabody Award-winning journalist, TV writer, and host of the investigative-reporting show Reveal Al Letson to DC, following his 2017 debut in the DC New Talent Showcase. Letson is joined on the series by award-winning artist Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, DC Power: A Celebration, Infinite Frontier, Bitch Planet), colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Lucas Gattoni. The series will also feature art by Edwin Galmon (Cyborg), who will provide present-day sequences integral to the story. A genius-level inventor and Olympic champion, Michael Holt's life was destined for greatness. But that life came to a screeching halt when his wife, Paula, and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society, selling Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. Surrendering his dream sets off an explosive chain of events, taking the exceptionally intelligent Holt from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism as Mr. Terrific.

"Valentine and I are diving deep and telling the origin story of who Mr. Terrific is as a man, and as a super hero," said Letson. "I've loved Valentine's work for years, and working on this series has been a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what we're cooking up." "Working with Al, Marissa, Edwin, and Lucas, as well as the DC editorial team, has been an absolute blast," added artist Valentine De Landro. "I'm excited to contribute to Mr. Terrific's story, a character I've enjoyed reading throughout the years."

"The debut issue of this six-issue series features a main cover by artist De Landro and series colorist Marissa Louise, with variant covers by Strange Adventures artist Mitch Gerads, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and Denys Cowan (featuring inks and colors by Ho Che Anderson)."