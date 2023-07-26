Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, ms marvel, mutant, orchis, xspoilers

Ms Marvel's Future in the Marvel Universe (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)

In today's Hellfire Gala 2023, we get the resurrection of Ms Marvel as a new mutant, but for how long? Here come Orchis...

Today sees the publication of Hellfire Gala #1 2023, by Gerry Duggan, Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka and Pepe Larraz. And a little G.O.D.S. action with Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti that I highlighted last night. There will be plenty of Hellfire Gala coverage today, all with big Spoiler Warnings and using our Hellfire Gala tag so you can keep up. Intended to mirror the Met Ball, the Hellfire Gala is a chance for the mutant island of Krakoa and home to the X-Men to show off to the rest of the world, put a first foot forward and announce something extraordinary. Previously that has included terraforming Mars, announcing resurrection technology made available to all, and this year solving homelessness. Ironically while Orchis is plotting to deprive them of a home.

But first, the resurrection of Ms Marvel after her death in Amazing Spider-Man, remembered again in today's Amazing Spider-Man #30 as well.

And the revelation that she is a mutant, as well as an Inhuman, and the implications and possibilities that this all contains.

Including Emma Frost telepathically and without permission rewriting the minds of her family. Although, checking the memorial service in the Fallen Friend one-shot, it may need considerably greater rewriting than that.

And so on to the Gala, after a quick dress change courtesy of Jumbo Carnation.

Resurrected ahead of schedule as a former colleague of Cyclops on the Champions. But also as a propaganda tool for Krakoa.

Propaganda that, in one reality at least, lived up to reality. Rasputin IV from a future timeline that no longer exists, but with memories of events yet to come, shows Ms Marvel became an icon.

But Orchis now has knowledge of the future as well, courtesy of Mother Righteous. And that knowledge comes crashing down hard, with the arrival of the Stark Sentinels. And Rasputin IV gets to fight alongside her hero…

As Ms Marvel joins the battle alongside her compatriots…

So she falls with them too.

Given the circumstances of this issue, it also appears that she dies. Again. With no hope of resurrection. Given that she has a Ms. Marvel: A New Mutant comic on the schedules, it suggests that something else has happened. But what?

The Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 is published today by Marvel Comics.

Writer: Gerry Duggan

Artists: Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka & Pepe Larraz

Color Artists: Rain Beredo, Ceci De La Cruz, Matthew Wilson, Erick Arciniega & Marte Gracia

Lettering: Virtual Calligraphy

Design: Tom Muller w/ Jay Bowen

G.O.D.S. Interlude

Writers: Jonathan Hickman & Gerry Duggan

Artist: Valerio Schiti

Color Artist: Marte Gracia

Cover Artist: Phil Noto, George Perez & Edgar Delgado, Francesco Manna & Flavio Dispenza [X-Vote], Mashal Ahmed [Hellfire Gala Spoiler], Lucas Werneck [Stormbreakers], J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich [Anniversary], Gustavo Duarte [Howard the Duck]/Variant Cover Artists

Production: Jay Bowen

Associate Editor: Lauren Amaro

Editor: Jordan D. White

Editor in Chief: C.B. Cebulski

X-Men created by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby

