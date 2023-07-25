Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Gerry Duggan, hellfire gala, jonathan hickman, Luciano Vecchio, pepe larraz, R.B. Silva, russel dauterman, Valerio Schiti

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers

Tomorrow sees the X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023, by Gerry Duggan, RB Silva, Lucian Vecchio and more, published by Marvel Comics.

Tomorrow sees the X-Men: Hellfire Gala, by Gerry Duggan, RB Silva, Lucian Vecchio and more, published by Marvel Comics. And yes, Pepe Larraz does return from Mark Millar's dungeon for a few pages. Shame he couldn't have drawn the whole thing like he did with Planet Sized X-Men but them's the breaks. And having a bunch of different artists from the entire House Of X run (such as Russell Dauterman drawing the election scene again) does mean that one scene specifically could have a little input from Valerio Schiti. And maybe even Jonathan himself.

Because amongst the arrival to the Hellfire Gala in the Krakoan island of Mykynes, of the Avengers, Orchis, and the rest…. are the G.O.D.S.

Created by House Of X architect Jonathan Hickman with Schiti, we have seen a preview for Free Comic Book Day, with Doctor Strange, and the launch issue planned for September. It was previously teased that "some of the cast of G.O.D.S. will attend mutantkind's biggest night and witness the beginning of the FALL OF X in July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1!" And here there are.

We already met Wyn for Free Comic Book Day, he is a powerful magic expert who's operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows. And Dmitri the Science Boy, Wyn's reckless partner who has a secret mission of his own to discover the dark truth of his past.

"When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman explained. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

But it appears they will also be visiting the Hellfire Gala. To remind the mutants of Krakoa that pride goes before a fall. And they are the old guard, the old magic, the old gods. They are the boomers of the Marvel Universe. So when the mutants of Krakoa say something like this back in House Of X #1 from Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz…

… it's worth reminding them that some people notice.

Another reason speculators might want to grab a couple of issues of the Hellfire Gala. Because for all sorts of other reasons that I'll get into tomorrow, this comic will sell out fast. Screamingly fast. Second printing and third printing are being prepared. Somewhere between X-Men #137 and Miracleman #15, no one is prepared for tomorrow's X-Men Hellfire Gala. It is glorious, it is hideous, it is wonderful. There will be tears, there will be screams, there will be sensational dresses. Catch you to talk about it (with full spoiler warnings) tomorrow.

