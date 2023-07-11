Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: marvel, ms marvel, wolverine

Wolverine Comes to Mosque in Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel

This week Marvel Comics publishes The Death Of Ms Marvel: A Fallen Friend, the comic book looking at the impact and effect of her passing.

Some spoilers ahead but not many. This week Marvel Comics publishes The Death Of Ms Marvel: A Fallen Friend, the comic book looking at the impact and effect of the death of Ms Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26 last month.It is, of course, also the moment of mourning Kamala Khan who most of her family never knew was the same person. And a number of other people who lost their lives in the assault against New York, with ties to the local New Jersey mosque.

Which is how so many superheroes are able to attend the mosque to show their respects and to mourn their fallen compatriot, including her own team, The Champions.

As well as her romantic interest Red Dagger and greatest superoheroic influence of all…

Carol Danvers. But not every appearance is quite as flashy, some do their best to slip under the radar. Though fat chance of that.

Apparently, Wolverine picked up fluent Arabic and Islamic phrases in Madripoor… and then of course, the man who was there when it all went down, and is likely to carry the greatest shoulder of blame, guilt and the like. Not for the first time, of course, he's been dealing with it all his adult life.

And then a QR code that I understand is not being shard with reviewers of this comic, but resolves to the web address: www.marvel.com/fallen-friend-bonus is the following phrase. "Not today. But soon."

And that maybe we might actually have to wait until Wednesday for whatever is in this site to go live. Might it reveal the details of the Classified comic book? Reborn Anew as we first reported? Or could we now get The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel or something similar?

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson, Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos and more is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday the 12th of July. Presumably when this page will also go live…

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

