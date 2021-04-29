Ms. Marvel Kids OGN by Nadia Shammas, Nabi H. Ali Coming in September

In a lot of ways, comic books are exactly like addictive drugs: you gotta get people hooked on them when they're young. With that in mind, Marvel Comics announced a new middle-grade original graphic novel starring Kamala Khan set to hit stores in September from writer Nadia Shammas and artist Nabi H. Ali. Of course, an original graphic novel starring Ms. Marvel is far better for kids than addictive drugs like heroin or cocaine, so if given a choice between the two, the Ms. Marvel graphic novel is definitely the one you want to go for.

In a press release on Marvel.com.

In Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin, New Jersey's own Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) is stretched too thin—literally. She's having a hard time balancing schoolwork with being a good friend, being there for her family, becoming the best fanfic writer this side of the Hudson River…and, you know, becoming a Super Hero. She's tired and just barely keeping control, BUT she's handling it. Totally. When a mysterious robot tries to infiltrate Avengers Tower, it'll be up to Ms. Marvel to (again, literally) pull herself together, learn to ask for help, and fix the mess she's made before anyone gets hurt!

Here's what Nabi H. Ali had to say about the comic:

A beloved teacher of mine lent me the very first issues of MS. MARVEL when I was in high school, knowing how important it was for me to see a South Asian super hero. Kamala and her family didn't feel like stereotypes, nor were they written with a 'colorblind' approach; the generational and cultural misunderstandings between Kamala and her parents—as well as how they overcame them—were very true to South Asian experiences among the diaspora. As a Muslim convert, it also meant a lot for me to see openly Muslim characters. I'm honored that I got to explore Kamala's world and that I'm helping introduce her to new generations of readers like me.

And here's what Nadia Shammas had to say:

Back when I was in college, the introduction of Kamala Khan is the thing that rekindled my interest in the Marvel Universe, and in super hero comics in general. Like so many others, I fell in love with Kamala from the start, and recognized in her so much of my own nerdy awkwardness, community, and family dynamics. I know what it would have meant to me to have Kamala in my life even sooner, and so I'm really honored to be able to add to her story and that of her family and friends.

Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin is set to hit stores on September 7th, so be sure to get it for your kids ahead of the next school year, and also remember to tell your kids to say no to drugs (that way there are more of them for me).