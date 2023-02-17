Murder Inc Returns with Bendis & Oeming- Dark Horse May 2023 Solicits Dark Horse Comics are launching Murder Inc: Jagger Rose #1 by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming in May 2023 solicits.

Dark Horse Comics are launching Murder Inc: Jagger Rose #1 by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming – as well as Oeming's continuing Blue Book with James Tynion IV, as well as the launches of Miss Triesdale & The Fall Of Hyperborea #1 from Mike Mignola and Jesse Lonergan, Lonesome Hunters: The Wolf Child #1 by Tyler Crook, and Survival #1 by Sean Lewis and Bryndon Everett.

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #1 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230288

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the creators of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling POWERS comes this brand-new world of historical crime fiction like you've never seen before.

Discover a world in which the five families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and "family values" and the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Join us as newly "made" Valentine Gallo and Jagger Rose rise through the ranks of the notorious Bonavese family. No spoilers, but Jagger has already proven herself one of the greatest assassins of all time. And, uh, the Pope would like a word. Yeah, that Pope. Huh.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MISS TRUESDALE & THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #1 (OF 4) CVR A LONE

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230279

MAR230280 – MISS TRUESDALE & THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #1 (OF 4) CVR B MIGN – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

One of the last followers of a failing Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, the unassuming Miss Truesdale, finds herself on the receiving end of Brotherhood leader Tefnut Trionus's final vision. Connecting her life in Victorian London to a young gladiator's in ancient Hyperborea, Truesdale discovers she now has the chance to change the future by altering the bygone past.

Mike Mignola, creator of the Hellboy Universe and artist Jesse Lonergan team up tell an all new, supernatural-horror tale.

o Award-winning creator Mike Mignola with acclaimed artist Jesse Lonergan!

o The beginning of a new Mignolaverse series!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE #5 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230282

(W) Mike Mignola, Christie Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Anastasia's archaeological research in the mysterious group known as the Suaren Artea takes her to India, will Hellboy coming along for the ride. The crux of the discovery may be full of ancient bones, but the past is not as dead as they think.

Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Christopher Golden for another story of occult adventure and unlikely romance, with art by Matt Smith and colors by Chris O'Halloran.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LONESOME HUNTERS THE WOLF CHILD #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230287

(W) Tyler Crook (A / CA) Tyler Crook

From Russ Manning Award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County cocreator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny.

Monster hunters Howard and Lupe are on their way to get rid of the powerful sword, but car trouble leaves them stranded in a small town that is being terrorized by a magical wolf and a mysterious child in a wolf mask. While waiting for car repairs, Lupe befriends the child and she and Howard are drawn into a war between the townspeople and the deadly beasts.

o Coming-of-age fantasy adventure!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SURVIVAL #1 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230289

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Bryndon Everett (CA) Tom Coker

When Emma Reed journeyed back to her hometown in Alaska, she was expecting little more than a tense family reunion at the annual military alumni get together. But early that morning, a plane crash landed in the thick woods near the mountain. And the creature within brings an ancient terror to the last American frontier, and will turn this unspoiled wilderness into a killing ground.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HAIRBALL #2 (OF 4) CVR A KINDT

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230290

MAR230291 – HAIRBALL #2 (OF 4) CVR B BUENO – 5.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins (CA) Matt Kindt

A brand-new supernatural nightmare that's Junji Ito meets Hayao Miyazaki from the Eisner-nominated creators of Fear Case and Apache Delivery Service.

As the young girl's black cat continues to plague her family with horror and tragedy, she decides she must take matters into her own hands to put an end to the feline's evil ways.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BLUE BOOK #4 (OF 5) CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230294

MAR230295 – BLUE BOOK #4 (OF 5) CVR B CHARRETIER – 4.99

MAR230296 – BLUE BOOK #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHEHAN – 4.99

(W) James TynionIV, Steve Foxe (A) John McCrea (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Madness and paranoia continue to take a toll on the sanity of Betty and Barney Hill as they search for help in determining whether their nightmares may have been missing memories of their alien encounter.

Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests, from nonfiction supernatural encounters to high concept coming-of-age monster comics.

Also including True Weird: The Cinder Woman by Steve Foxe, John McCrea, and Aditya Bidikar.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CLEAR #3 (OF 3) CVR A MANAPUL

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230297

MAR230298 – CLEAR #3 (OF 3) CVR B FOIL MANAPUL – 5.99

MAR230299 – CLEAR #3 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LUPACCHINO – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francis Manapul

The sci-fi mystery thrill-ride continues into a strange dystopian future, where a neurological internet connection wreaks havoc on reality.

Writer Scott Snyder and artist Francis Manapul step out from the world of caped heroes to present a sci-fi noir tale for the ages! In this wild and twisting mystery where nothing is as it seems, discover a future where no one sees life the same way.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #4 (OF 4) CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230300

MAR230301 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #4 (OF 4) CVR B LOPEZ – 3.99

MAR230302 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #4 (OF 4) CVR C OSSIO – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Daniel Lopez, David Rubin, Fico Ossio (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

As the deal between the Sorceress and Zodac reaches its tense conclusion, they witness worlds where He-Man's good heart and strong will have influenced a new generation. In "Unfakeable," the Masters (featured in the Netflix CG animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) confront their own doppelgangers, and must figure out the things they dislike most about each other to win, while in "The Megabeast Matrix," the He-Force is called upon once again to battle a very modular threat to the entire multiverse!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #2 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230305

MAR230306 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B SCHOONOVE – 3.99

MAR230307 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #2 (OF 4) CVR C HRISTOV – 3.99

MAR230308 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #2 (OF 4) CVR D PIRIZ – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Sunando C (CA) Marc Aspinall

On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could ever happen, but to Murray Baumen it is an absurdly quaint slice of '80s Americana: too "normal" of a place to typically catch his eye at a glance. But Murray has never accepted the surface level explanation. Never. The two missing kids, and rumors of meddling Russians is enough for him to hit the pavement and dissect any clue he can find.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #7 (OF 8)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230309

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tony Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

While Jeddha burns, Arkik Von's plot to usurp Maz Kanata races towards its terrible conclusion. As the galaxy seems bent on descending into chaos, Sav Malagan must make a difficult choice; return to the Jedi and learn the ways of the Force, or stay and fight beside her new friends?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS THE NAMELESS TERROR #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230310

(W) George Mann (A / CA) Eduardo Mello, Ornella Savarese

Deep within the ruined spaceship, the secret of the Nameless is finally revealed. Trapped and surrounded by enemies, the Jedi Pathfinders and Path disciples fight desperately to escape the swarm of hungry monsters. New alliances are tested, and in order for our heroes to escape, some will make the ultimate sacrifice.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #8 (OF 12) CVR A DUGGAN

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230311

MAR230312 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #8 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Andy Duggan

Darkness spreads across the galaxy.

As the First Order grows in power, Supreme Leader Snoke dispatches Kylo Ren and General Hux to the planet Karaxis to enforce his will upon the populace. As Ren hunts a fugitive through the wilds, Hux works find a new, cruelly inventive way of enforcing compliance. But how far can the Karaxians be pushed, before they have nothing left to lose?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #2 (OF 4) CVR A ALLISON

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230316

MAR230317 – GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #2 (OF 4) CVR B TREIMAN – 3.99

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin (CA) John Allison

As Shauna Wickle continues to try to solve the mysterious poisoning amongst her fellow baking contestants, she decides to go full Poirot-mode just in time for the deadly technical baking challenge!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALL EIGHT EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230320

MAR230321 – ALL EIGHT EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR B HENDERSON – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

The drifter known as Reynolds has waged a secretive decade-long hunt against the monsters lurking in NYC's shadows. But he and his new "mentee" Vin got sloppy . . . and now a city employee is determined to figure out how a dead spider the size of a dog ended up on her desk.

Jaws meets Arachnophobia in a new vision of creature-feature terror from Eisner-nominated writer Steve Foxe and dread-inspiring artist Piotr Kowalski!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASKERADE #5 (OF 4) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER & SEGALA

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230322

MAR230323 – MASKERADE #5 (OF 4) CVR B LOTAY – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A) Giulia Gualazzi (CA) John Sprengelmeyer, Francesco Segala

The flagship title from Kevin Smith's Secret Stash Press is reloaded for more mayhem! Maskerade continues to carve a bloody swath of vengeance through the twisted rich of Trenchen City. Felicia Dance pulls an eyes-wide-shutdown on Trenchen's pervy power-players, penetrating their antisocial circle and getting one step closer to the city's rotten core-the diabolical David Ditt!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHERE MONSTERS LIE #4 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230324

MAR230325 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE #4 (OF 4) CVR B RUBIN – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

The monsters residing at Wilmhurst find their secret haven's time cut short as law enforcement comes knocking at their door for a bloody showdown.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE I #6 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230326

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

As Fitz continues to gather experience as he is developed into a useful tool for Chade and King Shrewd, he encounters a face from his past that sparks an unexpected feeling. The boy also discovers alarming news, to both Chade and him, about the fate of his father. All of the pieces are falling into place, and the stakes rise in this conclusion to part 1!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SKULL & BONES #3 (OF 3)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230327

(W) John Jackson Miller, James Mishler (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Pius Bak

Washed ashore by a storm, merchants and pirates form an uneasy alliance to overthrow their captor, a merciless commodore known as the "Wolf Hunter." Leading to a bloody standoff that will decide who will rise above with treasure and glory . . . and who will fall and sink to the depths.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE JOB #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230328

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

Captain Olivier realizes he may have made a mistake by promoting someone as . . . enthusiastic as Francine Masht to First Officer. She has the whole crew scrambling to prepare a funeral for the last First Officer, but the Captain needs to get this ship and its cargo moving, specifically, moving away from any battlefields. But despite his best efforts, the crew of the Bush may see some action. Don't miss the explosive finale of the first arc of Space Job!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ORDER AND OUTRAGE #3 (OF 4) CVR A MORALES

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230331

MAR230332 – ORDER AND OUTRAGE #3 (OF 4) CVR B STARLIN – 4.99

(W) Jim Starlin (A / CA) Rags Morales

She's lived outside the system-a nonessential person hunted by the Order. She's had to live inside the system as one of the chosen few. She's had no choice but to survive by becoming a chameleon and pretending to be anything but herself, and has been known by many names. But now? Now she will no longer be denied. Now she will introduce her true self and her true name, consequences be damned. Now they will know Outrage!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MASS EFFECT CERBERUS NORMANDY SR-2 SHIP REPLICA REMASTER

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230333

Due to popular demand, we're excited to bring back the Mass Effect Cerberus Normandy SR-2 ship replica. When an ambush by the mysterious Collectors destroyed the Normandy SR-1, humanity feared that the most advanced ship in their fleet was lost forever. However, the black ops organization known as Cerberus spent two years rebuilding Commander Shepard's ship in secret: bringing to life the Normandy SR-2, a ship that not only matched, but exceeded its predecessor in every way: bigger, faster, deadlier-an unrivaled force in Shepard's mission to save the galaxy from destruction.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 59.99

ABE SAPIEN THE DROWNING & OTHER STORIES TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231393

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi (A) Emi Lenox, Patric Reynolds, Peter Snejbjerg

In the early 1980's, new B.P.R.D. agent Abe Sapien was set to retrieve the corpse of a powerful warlock off the coast of France. Abe quickly finds himself in a battle with a century old evil in the form of demonic monks. Mike Mignola and Jason Shawn Alexander's premiere Abe solo series sets the stage for a collection of tales tracing Abe's times both as an agent of the B.P.R.D., and delving into his long-hidden origins. A haunted lake, South American vampires, and a mad scientist seeking out man's missing link are chronicled here! This paperback omnibus edition collects Abe Sapien: The Drowning, The Devil Does Not Jest, and Lost Lives and Other Stories.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 29.99

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKIS WITCHER LESSER EVIL HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231394

(W) Jacek Rembis (A) Adam Gorham, Jordie Bellaire

This graphic novel is the second in a series of adaptations from Sapkowski's acclaimed short story collection The Last Wish. In search of a reward, Geralt brings the carcass of a slain creature to a small town where he is told it may be of use to the local sorcerer-but the mage isn't who he is alleged to be. In hiding for his life, he requests Geralt's help in slaying the monster who seeks to murder him-a young woman said to have been born under the Curse of the Black Sun-a prophecy of inborn evil. He declares that she is more a monster than the creature presented before him. Geralt later encounters the woman, who asserts that it is the sorcerer who is the true monster-committing unspeakable crimes at the behest of his superstitious beliefs. With the boundaries blurred between the evil that is done and the evil done in return, Geralt is met with a quandary. The face of evil is ever-changing and his verdict, whether by choice or by force, can only lead to tragedy.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231395

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rich Tommaso, Dean Ormston, Emi Lenox

The long-awaited conclusion to the highly acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning superhero saga. Torn from the Farm and faced with startling revelations about their last ten years, the Black Hammer crew, stripped of their identities, must race to prevent a universal meltdown and make hard sacrifices for the sake of existence itself! Meanwhile, a Lovecraftian teen finds there is a hefty price she must pay to become "normal." Collects Black Hammer: Age of Doom #1-12, Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise, and The World of Black Hammer Encyclopedia in a deluxe omnibus format.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 29.99

BLACK SOLSTICE HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231396

(W) Martin Desmond Roe, Travon Free (A) Aremo Masso

From the minds of Desmond Roe and Travon Free, the Academy Award winning writing duo behind the film Two Distant Strangers. On the night of winter solstice in 2020, the world was caught by surprise as every black person suddenly gained a set of superpowers, they did not have the day before. As the next winter solstice approaches everyone anxiously awaits whether their superpowers will come back. Meanwhile, a group of siblings have conceived the ultimate plan to use their powers-which they're sure will come back-for the greater good even as everyone else tries to stop them.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231397

(W) Mike Mignola (A) John Arcudi, Tyler Crook, James Harren, Dave Stewart

With Hellboy gone, agents missing, and Abe Sapien in a coma, the B.P.R.D are on their own. America's monster problem explodes, society crumbles, and Liz Sherman rejoins the fight, as Nazis seek to bring Rasputin back to finish what he started when he first conjured Hellboy! In this new collection, relive the terror of Hell on Earth as it explores those all too human teams left behind to confront the primordial predators now prowling the Earth. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by a host of talented writers and artists in this latest volume of the B.P.R.D. omnibus series.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 29.99

CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231398

(W) Mike Mignola (A) angela Slatter, Valeria Burzo, Michelle Madsen, Clem Robins

Sara May Blackburn has always been an odd girl. Plagued by mysterious powers her whole life, Sarah heads to New York to seek Miss Brook at the Linton School for Girls. But the school is shrouded in strangeness, and the more secrets Sara discovers, the more dangerous and challenging her studies become. Sarah must reveal the forces that seek to control her power. Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola as he partners with celebrated author Angela Slatter and artist extraordinaire Valeria Burzo for a new adventure full of witchcraft and magic. Collects Castle Full of Blackbirds #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 24.99

COLD IRON TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231399

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Nick Brokenshire, Triona Farrell

Celtic folklore and modern moxie collide as an ancient pact between worlds is broken. The sinister forces of Faerie have slipped their shackles, and the Black Dog walks abroad this night. On the rural Isle of Man, aspiring singer-songwriter Kay Farragher dreams of escaping her humdrum life. But she's about to get more than she bargained for-and some bargains are not to be trusted. Cold Iron is supernatural thriller from Andy Diggle and Nick Brokenshire. Collects Cold Iron #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231400

(W) Archie Goodwin (A) Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Gray Morrow, John Severin

The second bone-chilling volume of Creepy Archives is now available in a value-priced paperback edition, showcasing some of most harrowing stories of horror, murder, and supernatural mayhem in comics history! Created by a who's-who of comics legends, including Archie Goodwin, Frank Frazetta, Alex Toth, Gray Morrow, Reed Crandall, John Severin, and more. Of special interest are Goodwin and Crandall's superb adaptations of "The Cask of Amontillado" and "The Body Snatcher" by gothic horror master Edgar Allan Poe. Collects Creepy magazine issues #6-10 and includes original letters pages, text features, and ads.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DRAGON AGE WORLD OF THEDAS BOXED SET

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231401

(W) BioWare

A compelling and thoughtfully designed encyclopedia of Thedas, this collection is perfect for anyone interested in BioWare's hit fantasy franchise Dragon Age! Covering events from all the games through Dragon Age: Inquisition, this set is a perfect introduction for newcomers, and a deep dive full of secrets for die-hard fans! These dramatic, accessible, beautiful tomes illuminate the darkest corners of the Deep Roads to the most illusory reaches of the Fade, taking readers on a journey through one of the most fully realized fantasy universes of our time! Collects Dragon Age: The World of Thedas volumes 1 and 2.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 59.99

EC ARCHIVES TWO-FISTED TALES TP 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231402

(W) Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood (A) Various, Wally Wood, Harvey Kurtzman, John Severin

Writer-artist-editor Harvey Kurtzman teamed with legendary artists Wally Wood, Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Al Feldstein, John Severin, Will Elder, and Dave Berg to create these powerful stories of struggle and humanity that are considered to be among the best war stories ever told. Now, Dark Horse presents this first incredible volume, reprinting the first six complete issues of Two-Fisted Tales, originally published in 1950 and 1951.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EMANON TP VOL 04 EMANON WANDERER PART THREE

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231403

(W) Kenji Tsuruta, Shinji Kajio (A) Kenji Tsuruta

Emanon is strange even for an immortal-a person with a mind over three billion years old, her consciousness endlessly migrating from new body to new body over the entire history of life's evolution on Earth. Emanon Volume 4 tells the story of her existence in that odd decade called the 1980s, as Emanon's latest incarnation grows from a grade schooler who seeks to conceal her intelligence, to a teen trying to avoid a relationship with the superhuman classmate pursuing her, to a young adult facing the death from old age of her best friend Hikari-a mortal time-jumper whose own life has crossed that of Emanon many times in the past, and will do so again many times in the future… but who dies at last in the here and now.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

GROO GODS AGAINST GROO TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231404

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A) Sergio Aragones, Carrie Strachan

The bumbling barbarian Groo has made quite a name for himself, traveling the land cleaving a path of destruction and cheese dip. He is either so greatly feared or favored wherever he goes, Groo's earthly reputation causes a Groo diety to arise in the heavens! While Earthbound Groo hungers, his Divine Groo alter ego unleashes chaos! Plus, Sergio's legendary back cover Rufferto strips return! This series concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continued in Groo: Play of the Gods. Collects Groo: Gods Against Groo #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LEGEND OF LUTHER ARKWRIGHT HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231405

(W) Bryan Talbot (A) Bryan Talbot

Bryan Talbot's groundbreaking science-fiction epics The Adventures of Luther Arkwright and its sequel Heart of Empire have been acclaimed by Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, and more. Talbot now launches a third Arkwright saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright, another milestone in graphic literature. Luther Arkwright, a being of vast psychic power capable of traversing the swirling multiverse of infinite existences, is pursued by a far superior adversary across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and only Arkwright's experience and force of will provide any hope to avert humanity's annihilation.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 39.99

MERRY GO ROUND TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231407

(W) Sergio Rossi (A) Agnesse Innocente

Life as a teenager is full of challenges and learning moments, from love triangles to missed appointments and beyond. Merry-Go-Round features the stories of a group of young people just trying to get through their day-to-day life, all while romance and simply growing up are throwing roadblocks along the way. Based on the Arthur Schnitzler play by the same name, this volume is a perfect encapsulation of growing up, and trying to figure everything out.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

NEVER-ENDING PARTY TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231408

(W) Joe Corallo, Rachel Pollack (A) Eva Cabrera

Twenty-five years after losing her lover Lulu in a cult ritual for Dionysus gone wrong, Mindy Morrow is trying to live her life and put the past behind her. Unfortunately for Mindy, the past won't let her go. While she's taking care of her friend Flavia, her frenemy Kate is trying to lure Mindy back into the old club scene, and something more ancient and terrifying awaits them all. Collects The Never-Ending Party #1-5 from the ComiXology original digital series, in print for the first time.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 22.99

PRISM STALKER WEEPING STAR TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231410

(W) Sloane Leong (A / CA) Sloane Leong

The follow up to the hit series Prism Stalker. The planet Eriatarka grows more inhospitable as it's colonization at the hand of the Chorus continues. Vep and her fellow students are reaching the end of their basic combat training in the pneumatic arts and begin to exercise their abilities outside the colony-city of Elefstris. Their objective: subdue the unruly planet bent on scouring the Chorus' presence from its surface. But what exactly are they subjugating? And what will the cost of conquering be?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 24.99

ROCK GODS OF JACKSON TENNESSEE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231411

(W) Rafer Roberts (A) Mike Norton, Allen Passalaqua, Crank!

It's 1989 and Marty Ward-Jackson, Tennessee's number one juvenile delinquent-never wanted to join the Rock Gods. After all, who wants to play with nerds like Jonny, Lenny, and Doug? But after the high schoolers stumble into the gig of a lifetime-opening for local rock legend Tommi Tungstun-the four outcasts must put aside their differences and play together if they want to achieve their dreams of fame, freedom, and popularity. Standing in these future superstars' way are: their parents, their teachers, a school full of jerks and bullies, a townful of bad bosses, sanctimonious preachers, and corrupt politicians, each other, and a rampaging horde of mutated monsters tearing through Jackson and eating everything in their path. Wait. Monsters?!?!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SKINNER HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231412

(W) Samwise Didier, Micky Neilson (A) Piotr Kowalski

Skinner is the terrifying tale of six internet celebrities who accompany a superstar survivalist on a one-week trip deep into the remote Canadian wilderness. After their plane crashes, the influencers and their guide are stalked by a mountain man of local legend-Skinner-who tracks, murders and skins his victims. When the celebrities mount a desperate counterattack, they discover that there is much more to the Skinner myth than any of them could have imagined-a nightmare-creature that can assume any form. Will the celebrities survive, or be canceled by the horrific monster of a thousand faces?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SPY SUPERB HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231413

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Sharlene Kindt

From New York Times-bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt comes this deluxe hardcover edition of the humorous espionage adventure. John Wick meets Wes Anderson in this mystery-thriller about a secret organization that's developed the perfect spy. Who is the perfect spy? A spy who doesn't even realize they are a spy. AKA the "useful idiot." This particular useful idiot is named Jay. Jay is sent on missions without even realizing he's on a mission. Until he picks up the wrong phone with the wrong secret intel and now Russian hit-squads and elite assassins are after him. But Jay believes he was a sleeper agent-and really is the "spy superb". His complete obliviousness and lack of survival skills may be the only thing that saves him in this globe-trotting espionage tale… where nothing is what it seems… but also… kind of actually is what it seems. Collects Spy Superb #1-3 with brand new cover art in a deluxe hardcover format with gold embossed foil, a ribbon marker, and kraft paper-like dustjacket that hides the book in plain sight.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 39.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIE`S SPACE BOY TP VOL 16

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231415

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Where is Amy? The students of South Pines High search desperately for clues, trying to unravel the mystery of what happened on Homecoming night. Stuck at the First Contact Project facility, Amy and Qiana begin to pull at the threads of a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top of the FCP. Meanwhile, deep in space, Oliver must come to terms with his new feelings for Amy, and what that may mean for the two of them, and the entirety of the project he's devoted his life to. And somewhere, out in the void, The Wanderer watches them all, waiting…. Mystery, romance, and more in the latest volume of Stephen McCranie's Space Boy!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WORLDS OF BORDERLANDS HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231417

(W) Rick Barba

Explore a universe run amok with savage beasts, bloodthirsty bandits, and the biggest bad of all-corporations, in this full-color hardcover encyclopedia of Gearbox's beloved videogame franchise! The universe of Borderlands is an inhospitable wilderness that spans every biome conceivable. It's also a land full of opportunity, but only if you have wits, skill, and guns. Lots of guns. Many come to Pandora in search of the Vault in the hopes of finding wealth, fame, or power. This is the definitive guide to the bold people who live there and in the surrounding galaxy, the mercenaries, monsters, and wilds they contend with, and the ridiculous arsenal they employ. Dark Horse Books and Gearbox present a bombastic guide to Pandora, its surrounding planets and the characters who live there.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 29.99

WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR231416

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) David Rubin, Max Fujimara

An expanded look at the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer universe, with two complete series drawn by David Rub n and Max Fiumara. Sherlock Frankenstein lies at the heart of the mystery of what happened to Black Hammer, Spiral City's greatest hero, and Black Hammer's daughter is determined to uncover his role. Doctor Andromeda, an aged crime fighter, desperately struggles to reconnect with his estranged son as he takes on personal demons and interstellar battles. Collects Sherlock Frankenstein & the Legion of Evil and Doctor Andromeda and the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows in an afforable omnibus format.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 29.99