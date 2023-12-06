Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: alpha flight, fall of x, Iron an, krakoa, sentry

Mutants Prepare To Invade Earth in Today's X-Men Spoilers #XSpoilers

Today, that means X-Men #29, Invincible Iron Man #13, Alpha Flight #5, X-Men Unlimited Infinity #116 and just a little bit of Sentry #1.

Marvel's X-Men comic books are running full pelt towards the Fall Of The X and the Big Reset. And today, that means X-Men #29, Invincible Iron Man #13, Alpha Flight #5, X-Men Unlimited Infinity #116 and just a little bit of Sentry #1. But first, who's for a snack?

Okay, down to business.

Iron Man sees Tony Stark preparing the way for an invasion of Earth by the mutants on Arrako. Well that's new. One way to be rid of Orchis, I guess.

And that would be another. There's all sorts of judgments regarding Krakoa going on right now. From Doctor Doom…

….to random mutants on the street.

North Krakoa is certainly not safe for all mutants…

Or members of the press.

And you never know who might pick you up.

Iron Man is arming for war…

But not everyone is ready for that.

Doctor Doom is content to watch…

Forge is out in space…

Alpha Flight are in jail…

Orchis is entering a No-Spin-Zone all of a sudden.

And the X-Men's own home has been raided.

Synch and Talon have been taken, and the last plays of Orchis and the X-Men are to come…

ALPHA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230757

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Leonard Kirk

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT! As it all goes south in the Canadian North, can ALPHA FLIGHT at last stand united? Or will DEPARTMENT H shut them down for good? Don't miss the conclusion of this FALL OF X epic, rife with sacrifice, SURPRISE APPEARANCES…and DEATH?! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230751

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Iron Man has become the X-Men's worst nightmare! Without a company, without his armory, how can Tony Stark make things right? And which mutants are even willing to work with him at this point? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SENTRY #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230631

(W) Jason Loo (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Ben Harvey

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SENTRY? The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds' memories. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #29

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230741

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

ENTER: DOOM'S X-MEN!

With the X-Men at their lowest point, yet another group has moved to claim their title…this one a band of patriotic Latverian mutants loyal only to the great and terrible Doctor Doom! Beloved and celebrated by the nation they are bound to protect, this is one squad of X-Men for whom the Fall of X has given way to glorious summer. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #116

Published: December 04, 2023

Writer: Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando

Penciler: Guillermo Sanna

At a public demonstration for a new "mutant gene therapy," Firestar lets down her cover to save Justice from being depowered. But will Vance's outburst add more fuel to Orchis' anti-mutant flame? Find out in the penultimate chapter to this FALL OF X tie-in!

