Mutants vs. Environmental Disaster in This Preview of X-Force #21

Fear of a Green Planet, reads the title to next week's X-Force #21, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But no, it's not the Republican party's 2022 campaign platform. Instead, this story features the mutants of X-Force battling environmental disaster after a toxic waste dump in Washington, DC begins to leak 50 million gallons of nuclear and toxic waste into the Atlantic Ocean. It's a problem Wolverine can't solve by stabbing it, neither with his claws nor with his dicks. Luckily, Forge has invented neutralizing plankton that can cleanse the waste before it spreads further and even reaches Krakoa. And we all know nothing has ever backfired from one of Forge's inventions before, so this should all go swimmingly. Er… no pun intended. Though, to be on the safe side, both Storm and Rogue should probably stay far, far away from Forge's plankton gun. Better safe than sorry, after all.

Check out the preview of X-Force #21 below, true believers.

X-FORCE #21

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210603

MAY210604 – X-FORCE #21 BERGARA VAR – $3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (A / CA) Joshua Cassara

FEAR OF A GREEN PLANET!

Beast plants the seeds; X-FORCE pulls the weeds. But not if MAN-SLAUGHTER has anything to say about it!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99