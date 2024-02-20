Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: my bad, Zap Comix

My Bad Gets Zapped In Ahoy Comics May 2024 Solicits

Ahoy Comics is launching a new My Bad series from Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman and Peter Krause in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Ahoy Comics is launching a new My Bad series from Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman and Peter Krause in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Escape From Peculiar Island. Oh and look they are using Bleeding Cool quotes in the solicits now. They must be desperate. And a Zap Comix Robert Crumb cover homage.

MY BAD ESCAPE FROM PECULIAR ISLAND #1 (OF 5) CVR A PETER KRAUSE (MR)

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A/CA) Peter Krause

An outrageous new adventure in the series that "very much has a JM DeMatteis/Keith Giffen/Kevin Maguire vibe for you Justice League Of Bwah-Ha-Ha fans out there."—Bleeding Cool. Unmasked and exposed, the crime-fighting Chandelier is finally defeated—by the IRS! Former US President John "Amazing" Adams assumes governorship of the tropical Peculiar Islands! Featuring a Zap-worthy "underground" incentive cover by Shannon Wheeler. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/15/2024

DEADWEIGHTS #2 (OF 6) CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (MR)

(W) Tyrone Finch (A/CA) Sebastián Piriz

Jerry and Clarence, two former henchman, thought their lowest point was being fired by their supervillain bosses—but now they've been captured by the Paladins, the shady organization that kicked their asses in the first place. What do the Paladins want with them? And will Jerry ever find some pants to wear? Written by Tyrone Finch (Swine, Station 19) with art by Sebastián Piriz (We Ride Titans). Featuring the second of six "mug shot" incentive covers by Richard Pace (Second Coming), which will form a linked image. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024

PROJECT CRYPTID #9 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) Alisa Kwitney, Kirk Vanderbeek (A/CA) Mauricet, Shane Oakley

More tales of strange, unlikely creatures! Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet take us on a heart-warming cruise through Alaska, where a recent divorcée meets the love of her life…who just happens to be a Yeti. Kirk Vanderbeek and Shane Oakley bring us to Ireland, where the Pooka will give a drunken man a ride home, although he might not want it. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/29/2024

WRONG EARTH DEAD RINGERS #3 (OF 5) CVR A JAMAL IGLE

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Jamal Igle, Juan Castro (CA) Jamal Igle

In this issue of AHOY's ultimate multiverse comic: a salute to rage! Earth-Omega's gritty Stinger II can't stand being cast away on campy Earth-Alpha! Dragonfly and Dragonflyman wage war on each other! Everyone's down to their very last nerve—and there are still two issues to go! Aaargh! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/22/2024

