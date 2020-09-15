My Broken Mariko: Yen Press to Publish New Josei Manga

Yen Press announced the imminent publication of My Broken Mariko, an emotional new manga about a close friendship between two young women and the devastating impact of suicide as one of them struggles to understand the sudden loss of her best friend.

Josei is the genre of manga stories aimed at adult women of college-age and older. The characters are usually women in their twenties and thirties. These are manga created by women for women. In the West, the genre might be condescendingly be called "chick lit," but in Japan, Josei manga is often direct and unflinching in their stories. They are usually far less saccharine sweet than Shoujo manga, which is aimed at young girls. They're generally for women who have grown up and are no longer under the illusion of romantic ideals about romance or life in general. That said, Josei manga often including comedies as well as serious dramas. The genre is as big and lucrative in Japan as shonen (for young boys) and shoujo (for young girls) manga. It is not yet as popular or widespread in the US manga market so far as there has not been a concerted marketing effort for the genre as a whole just yet.

For Yen Press, My Broken Mariko exemplifies josei manga in its mature storytelling, unique artwork, and its appeal to older female readers. The publisher is justly proud of this particular title.

"My Broken Mariko Story & Art by Waka Hirako Tomoyo Shiino has stood by her friend Mariko through years of abuse, abandonment, and depression. However horrific her circumstances, their friendship has been the one reassuring constant in Mariko's life—and Tomoyo's too. That is, until Tomoyo is utterly blindsided by news of Mariko's death. In life, Tomoyo felt powerless to help her best friend out of the darkness that ultimately drove her over the edge. Now, Tomoyo is determined to liberate Mariko's ashes for one final journey together…to set free her dear, broken Mariko."

My Broken Mariko will debut digitally and also in print as a deluxe, hardcover edition on October 20th.